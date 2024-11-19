If you're looking for something to keep you off the internet and never trust strangers, Emelie is the film for you. As a creepy, voyeuristic nightmare, the film follows the horrific story of Emelie (Sarah Bolger), a woman who catfishes a family by posing as a back-up babysitter, Anna (Randi Langdon), who has actually been kidnapped by Emelie, so that she can kidnap one of their children. Whilst the parents, Dan (Chris Beetem) and Joyce (Susan Pourfar) are at their anniversary dinner, Emelie torments the three children, Christopher (Thomas Bair), Sally (Carly Adams), and Jacob (Joshua Rush), to decide which one will be her “little cubby”.

Emelie is a film that you will hate how much you love. Feeding Sally's hamster to a snake, showing the children their parents' sex tape, and some sickening moments of grooming are just some of the terrifying things Emelie subjects the children to. However, you can never take your eyes off of the horrors unfolding. So many aspects of this film keep it engaging, from the cinematography, to the thematic exploration, as well as the great performances, particularly from Sarah Bolger.

The Cinematography in 'Emelie' Is Creepy From The Beginning

Emelie’s first immediately obvious strength is its cinematography. The opening shots of Anna riding her bike before being kidnapped invoke a sense of voyeurism, which the director Michael Thelin explained in an interview with Den Of Geek was a throwback to the "underhanded" style of 1970s horror. As we watch through the branches of a bush as the car slowly pulls up to Anna, we want to scream at her to run, without even fully knowing why. The silence as the car drives away with Anna in the back, while Howie (Dante Hoagland), a young friend of Jacob, cycles past fills us with a feeling of dread. We just saw how easy it was for one child to be kidnapped, and seeing another going right by that same car, unaware of the danger he's in, is haunting. The fact we observe from the bushes means we can do nothing but passively watch.

There are brilliant establishing shots of the family throughout their home, not only setting up how this suburban environment will be tarnished, but giving great scenic geography that pays dividends in the climax. Because of this, we know exactly where everyone is, which makes the deadly cat-and-mouse game Emelie and Jacob play later even more suspenseful, as we know all the hiding places someone could be in, ready to pounce. Activities like the twisted hide-and-seek that ends with Jacob finding Emelie in the bathroom also assist in the scenic geography, but it's the way the camera follows characters consistently that really draws a map in the viewer's mind.

'Emelie' Explores Fascinating Topics Surrounding Modern Technology

Emelie is both critical of technology yet also acknowledges its benefits, providing a nuanced and engaging conversation about our modern setting. There are serious dangers that our technology comes with. Dan, the father, trusts this fake ‘Anna’ not just because she is a friend of their regular babysitter, but also because she has a Facebook page which he never checked, appearing to comment on the dangers of catfishing and stranger danger online. Next is the sex tape that Emelie shows Jacob and his siblings. Not only does it invoke the corrupting influence porn can have on young minds, but since it features their own parents, there is a frightening link to revenge porn and the entirely new form of manipulation that has been created by technology.

However, there are still pros to technology that parents must embrace to keep their children safe in today's society. It is only through the use of walkie-talkies that Jacob is able to get help from his friend, because his mother won't allow him a phone. However, she expects Jacob to be the older brother, and he does fulfill this role of protector, but if the parents had given him his own phone, he might have contacted them earlier. It's a fascinating exploration of the trust that needs to go both ways between parent and child. Whilst it seems smart at first to not allow children to have phones, their access to gaming tablets call the whole stance into question. Overall, it is clearly the misunderstanding of technology that diminishes its benefits when they are needed. There is a rightful fear, as shown by Emelie's weaponization of technology, but simply banning phones is not the answer, as Emelie explores.

Sarah Bolger Is Incredible As The Titular Character In 'Emelie'

Whilst the performances of all the children are fantastic in Emelie, it is Sarah Bolger as Emelie who truly stands out as a tier above. Her ability to slowly drop the façade of a kind babysitter to a deranged lunatic desperate for a child to love is frightening. The subtextual psycho-sexual nature of her grooming, first of Jacob and then Christopher, is enough to make your skin crawl throughout the entire movie. Sarah Bolger explained in an interview with Love Horror that she saw her character as wearing "a constant layer of masks", and we get to see each mask slipping away. This performance culminates in the most horrifying part of the movie. After Emelie selects Jacob as her victim to kidnap, he must save his younger siblings by tricking her, and as he and his siblings escape in their father's car, Jacob runs Emelie over. But a final shot reveals Emelie bloodied and bewildered, but very much alive, limping away into the wilderness. It’s a haunting conclusion that, when coupled with seeing our antagonist's final mask slip to reveal her animalistic true nature, tells us to keep our children close, because Emelie is out there somewhere, looking for her “little cubby”.

Emelie is a film that should be recommended to anyone who loves horror films. In fact, just to anyone who loves films. There is so much to love about Emelie: the look of the film takes you back in time, and the themes around technology are explored so well and thoughtfully. Of course, ideas and cinematography are nothing without great actors to execute, and Sarah Bolger's haunting portrayal is one that sticks with you after watching. It may only be 1 hour and 22 minutes, but every moment is packed full of creepy moments that will keep you holding your children tight.

