While so much of current cinema has become re-imaginings of classic concepts, few of these revisionist projects stun audiences as much as adaptations of The Wizard of Oz. Whether it be Wicked's blockbuster success or The Wiz's legendary status, fans love how these projects put delightful spins on the fantastical tale they know. Yet there's one re-imagining that, unfortunately, hasn't been recognized for all the ingenuity it brings to the idea of Oz: Tarsem Singh's Emerald City that aired on NBC.

Following the well-trodden story of a young woman being whisked away in a tornado into a wild world of vivid settings and characters, this series imbues the premise with a darker tone. Emerald City explores what the ever-present political intrigue could evolve into, and what it could mean for the characters viewers have always enjoyed. Combine this with its realistic portrayal of what people would do to not only get home but save their loved ones, and viewers in 2017 were shocked to see one of the darkest Wizard of Oz adaptations ever. It questions what this candy-colored world is hiding, and with the truly monstrous places it goes, Emerald City shows watchers a side of this story they have truly never seen before.

'The Wizard of Oz' Is Darker Than You Think

For all of its inventiveness, Emerald City begins in a way that most people will be very familiar with: a woman named Dorothy (Adria Arjona) from Kansas is caught up in a twister and transported to the "wonderful world of Oz." It's a plot that many viewers will recognize and find comfort in as they think that, despite its new tone, this is the classic story they know — and then Dorothy hits the Witch of the East (Florence Kasumba) with her car. Further on, after surviving torture from a tribe of warriors and embarking on the famous yellow brick road, Dorothy finds a crucified man. The series shows in painstaking detail as she removes him from his bindings, with the bloodied survivor joining her down the bright path.

It bore the hallmarks of The Wizard of Oz but skewed them to horrific lengths, with viewers quickly learning that this is an Oz where the societal strife hinted at in the original has evolved into its most terrifying potential. One that created a war-torn, desperate world ruled by the lying magician himself, the Wizard of Oz (Vincent D'Onofrio). The Wizard's narcissism turned the cities and characters fans adored into the bloodthirsty agents that filled this series.

You've Never Seen the 'Emerald City' Like This

Many programs that utilize fantasy realism account for how, much like technology in the real world, magic would be wielded by those with power to keep those below them in the societal hierarchy...well, below. Emerald City takes a different approach, with the Wizard outlawing magic altogether. The witches who once wielded this bountiful mysticism are now forced to either forfeit their craft or be imprisoned. It's a process that Dorothy sees in horrifying detail, and one that is sadly realistic. It's haunting how Oz's fascist government forces citizens to turn against one another, mirroring the real-life actions of dictators all across the world.

Even more, it exemplifies this premise's sickening portrayal of the classic story through fan-favorite characters like Glinda (Joely Richardson), who is rightfully infuriated by the wizard and becomes a vengeful, spiteful character. She is now ready to use the tools that once brought joy to Munchkinland to massacre anyone in her path to domination. Tension has always existed within Wizard of Oz adaptations, but they have never fleshed out the politics through a realistic lens like this, one that makes it so much more resonant to watch. Emerald City shows the natural progress of this flawed world and creates a riveting viewing experience for fans as they watch Dorothy — this interpretation being a far cry from the lost child of her predecessor — decide to tear it all apart.

Tarsem Singh Created an Edgy 'Emerald City'

Despite where it excels, critics have long called out Emerald City's tendency for the melodramatic. It was clearly inspired by gritty epics like Game of Thrones, and the series at times seemed more focused on producing "edgy" content than creating an understandable plot for audiences to follow. Yet despite these stumbles, it's undeniable that the TV show thrives at taking a premise beloved by so many and forcing fans to confront the dark truths at its center. These ideas are buoyed by exceptional performances by Arjona and the rest of the cast, each person bringing out the terror of Oz and investigating just what kind of world this setting would actually be. It's a melancholic and innovative approach, and any viewers who liked the thematic conflicts of Wicked would be doing themselves a disservice by not watching this re-imagining.

