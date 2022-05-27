Amazon has thrown its hat in the ring, and is in its final dealings to purchase the coveted Saltburn package at Cannes, reports Deadline. Not much is known about the film at this stage besides its impressive cast, and that it is a tale of obsession in an aristocratic English family. Writer, acress and director, Emerald Fennell is a triple threat, and all signs point to Saltburn being an intrigue and a success.

In final negotiations to obtain rights to Fennel's Saltburn, Amazon will be in a world rights deal with Knives Out producer MRC Entertainment if all goes well. Also set to produce will be LuckyChap Entertainment, producers of another female written and directed film, the colorful and chaotic Birds of Prey based off the DC antihero, Harley Quinn, played by Margot Robbie. Robbie also stars in the upcoming, highly-anticipated Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig and featuring Saltburn's director, Fennell.

After the success of Fennell's first feature film, the nail-polish lacquered thriller Promising Young Woman that snagged her an Oscar for her original screenplay, it's no wonder her follow-up film Saltburn is such a commodity at Cannes this year. Fennell has proven herself as powerful writer and director, already known for pushing limits and getting under an audience's skin. Though little is known about Saltburn, the cast that has been announced has quite the reputation.

The first starring role revealed was Rosamund Pike, best known for her headstrong - if somewhat unnerving and deranged - portrayal of Amy Dunne in the thriller Gone Girl. Other notable roles include Pride and Prejudice, Jack Reacher, Wrath of the Titans, and her starring role in Netflix's ruthless satire I Care A Lot. She's also set to star in another film that's stirring up Cannes, the social thriller Rich Flu by director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia. Pike has the diversity for any role, but if it's any clue to the plot of the film, she's well known for her controlled ferocity.

Also attached to star with Pike is the infamous bad boy Jacob Elordi, who's made a name for himself as the HBO drama Euphoria's merciless and perpetually-scowling Nate Jacobs, and Barry Keoghan, who recently joined the DC Universe as their new Joker in The Batman. Elordi has portrayed the darkly disturbed character for Euphoria for three years, as well as his roles in The Kissing Booth franchise, He Went That Way with Zachary Quinto, and the Hulu original drama mystery Deep Water with Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas. Keoghan is also known for darker roles, such as his portrayal of Martin in the eerie horror The Killing of a Sacred Deer opposite Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman. Other roles include Christopher Nolan's World War 2 masterpiece, Dunkirk, the Green Knight, and Marvel's phase four film, The Eternals.

The film is in pre-production, so not much is known about the plot or release date. Check back with Collider for more details.

