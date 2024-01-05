The Big Picture Writer/director Emerald Fennell is a notable auteur who has proven herself with her viral sensation film, Saltburn, and her Oscar-winning script for Promising Young Woman.

Fennell's vision for the Zatanna movie, a magician superhero, was part of a larger DC Extended Universe plan that included other Justice League Dark projects.

Despite initial plans for the Zatanna movie, it ultimately fell apart due to regime changes at Warner Bros., reflecting the changing landscape of indie directors opting for smaller original films like Saltburn.

With Saltburn taking off as a Gen Z viral sensation, writer/director Emerald Fennell has proven herself as a notable auteur that belongs to a new generation of moviegoers. After winning an Oscar for her Promising Young Woman script, Fennell has now changed the way people look at tub drains forever with her warped vision for Saltburn. Her films don’t inspire universal adoration, but they do inspire rampant conversation, a feat many modern motion pictures could never hope to accomplish. In between those initial two directorial efforts, though, Fennell signed on to write a much more conventional feature for Warner Bros. and DC…a Zatanna motion picture.

This solo feature would've focused on the magician superhero who uses her magical powers to protect the Earth and perform as a famous magician. There's a lot of potential in the character, hence why she's been such a fixture in the comics and various media adaptations of that material. Bringing her to the big screen should've been a foregone conclusion...but alas, Fennell's vision for Zatanna was never meant to be. If you can tear your eyes away from Jacob Elordi’s cheekbones for just a few minutes, dear reader, we can delve into the history of this Zatanna movie and what it would’ve entailed.

'Zatanna' Would’ve Been Part of a Larger DC Extended Universe Plan

Close

In September 2011, Zatanna was introduced as a key member of the DC Comics team Justice League Dark. This was a gaggle of superheroes that were all rooted in darker mystical power sets, with her comrades in this group including folks like Madame Xanadu, Deadman, and Swamp-Thing. Though Zatanna had existed for nearly 50 years in the comics as a major solo character divorced entirely from the Justice League Dark mythos, her proposed exploits on the big screen have been almost exclusively tied to this superhero team. Guillermo del Toro's proposed Justice League Dark movie, for instance, would've featured Zatanna as one of its primary characters. While that particular film never got off the ground, Warner Bros. didn’t give up on the idea of Zatanna being a part of a grim, mystical counterpart to the Avengers.

In June 2020, as one of the first major deals between Warner Bros. and Bad Robot Productions after the two entities signed a first-look deal together in September 2019, it was announced that these companies would create a multimedia Justice League Dark franchise. This proposed initiative would provide Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max with plenty of interconnected properties that could’ve offered audiences something different from the typical DC Extended Universe productions up to that point. By the start of 2021, a Constantine TV show was reported to be moving forward as part of these ambitions. A month after the news of that small-screen program, a Zatanna movie was confirmed to be in the works from Fennell as one of her first projects after Promising Young Woman’s debut.

The project was being planned at that stage to be a theatrical release endeavor, while Fennell revealed in April 2021 that she hadn't had any discussions with Bad Robot Productions yet about directing the feature. In hindsight, the existence of Zatanna and the other Justice League Dark projects reflected how disjointed the DC Extended Universe had become by the start of the decade. An entire other sub-franchise existed within this larger cinematic universe, while Dwayne Johnson was also gearing up to turn the Black Adam mythos into his own separate creative sandbox within the DCEU. At the same time, all these movies were expected to play nice with each other and exist in the same universe, even as massive gulfs existed between the various creative teams assembled for each project. It was, to put it gently, a bit of a mess and one relying on way too much product to boot.

Even with such obvious problems, though, the big plans for that larger Justice League Dark universe kept on chugging, complete with the announcement of a Madame Xanadu TV show in June 2021. It looked like the entire Justice League Dark roster was indeed getting assembled, which should’ve made Fennell’s Zatanna seem like it was guaranteed to hit the silver screen. However, as 2022 began, fewer and fewer updates began emerging on this multimedia project. With the WarnerDiscovery merger waiting in the wings, it appeared big endeavors like the multimedia Justice League Dark films were being kept on hold until the new management arrived. It wouldn’t be long before that merger and several other major upheavals in the world of DC adaptations would send this Zatanna movie to the shelf.

Why Did Emerald Fennell's 'Zatanna' Movie Die Out?

Image via Warner Bros. Animation

By February 2023, a few weeks after James Gunn fully announced his initial plans for the DC Universe, it was confirmed that all of the expansive plans Bad Robot had concocted for the Justice League Dark universe were dead. This included the Zatanna feature, which Fennell herself would confirm was dead in the water. Fennell reflected on the project in December 2023 as one that she relished working on and called it “demented” in a deeply positive manner. However, she recalled that she started her Zatanna script before Promising Young Woman even came out, a timeframe that meant she and her proposed DC movie ended up running into several regime changes at Warner Bros. When a new day dawned for DC properties, Zatanna and Fennell’s vision for the project were left behind.

It's much too early to say definitively, given that we’re not even at the halfway point of the decade, but Fennell’s Zatanna movie falling apart while her original project, Saltburn, made it to movie theaters does seem to reflect a change from the norms of 2010s cinema. In the latter decade, indie directors immediately graduated to Jurassic World, The Mummy, or 47 Ronin as their second or even first directorial effort. Hollywood’s desire to get as many blockbusters going as possible, not to mention the minimized opportunities to helm mid-budget movies, meant that fresh-faced filmmakers flocked to the world of tentpoles. While that practice hasn’t vanished in the 2020s, more and more indie directors are opting to stick around in the world of smaller original films. Lots of corporate mergers and a shrinking worldwide box office have limited the chances filmmakers like Emerald Fennell get to helm big blockbusters. If something like Zatanna isn’t going forward, why not focus on something original like Saltburn instead?

Only time will tell if the rest of the 2020s make this phenomenon a full-on trend or a brief eschewing of 2010s film industry standards. For now, though, it’s clear that Fennell’s Zatanna movie falling apart was the best thing that happened to her. Now, instead of being inundated with questions from the press about how her latest directorial effort ties into a potential Swamp-Thing movie, she gets to field queries about original figures and idiosyncratic displays of sexual passion that originated from her own brain. No matter how well Zatanna’s solo movie had turned out, it’s doubtful a DC-branded movie would’ve turned Emerald Fennell into a known quantity like original features such as Promising Young Woman and Saltburn have.

Saltburn Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton, who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten. Release Date November 17, 2023 Director Emerald Fennell Cast Rosamund Pike , Barry Keoghan , Jacob Elordi , Carey Mulligan , Archie Madekwe Rating R Runtime 127 minutes Genres Comedy , Drama , Thriller

Saltburn is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video