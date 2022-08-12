What is it that makes a good disaster movie? For many of them, it is about getting to see enormous spectacle and chaos on the big screen. After all, it isn’t every day that we get to take in stunning catastrophes in the safe confines of the cinema. However, there is also something that more disaster movies would do well to embrace. I am talking about sincerity. A whole heaping of this special ingredient can provide just the right amount of cheese to your disaster meal. While there are plenty of modern movies that lean into supposedly self-aware snark, often to mixed results, being genuine in your storytelling and fully leaning into this earnestness can really go a long way. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the newest feature from writer-director Han Jae-rim that is Emergency Declaration. First premiering at the Cannes Film Festival, it is a wild ride from start to finish that is abundantly cheesy in its presentation and all the better for it. It is a film that is deeply imperfect though so thoroughly over-the-top and wholehearted about its excesses that you come away largely won over by it.

It is loosely based on the basic details of a real-life incident where a plane had to land suddenly in a crisis, something the opening text informs us with deadly seriousness is known as an “emergency declaration.” This is only the beginning of the journey that will soon throw all logic and sense out the window as the plane hurtles forward without ever stopping. The film is a tense nearly two-and-a-half-hour thrill ride that follows a fraught flight that is going from Incheon, South Korea to Honolulu, Hawaii. Of course, the trip doesn’t go as planned when a man smuggles in a virus that begins to infect the unsuspecting passengers on the plane. What begins as a more grounded experience soon takes flight into the stratosphere of spectacle. Things start bad and get worse as the poor passengers get hit with one crisis after another. There is more than just the initial infection as the travelers can’t seem to catch a break while traveling in what has essentially become a death tube. There is everything from an unexpected barrel roll to a geopolitical mess that they all find themselves caught in the middle of. It can all get rather absurd though it is never anything but almost devoutly fervent in its vision. It utterly and completely buys into its story, extending a hand to you to come along.

There is hardly any time to breathe save for occasional details about the various characters and their respective emotional connections. Each character, while tiptoeing dangerously close to cliché, is made engaging by an ensemble cast that really gives it their all. There is a typically outstanding Song Kang-ho as In-ho, a detective whose wife is on the plane and will do anything to get her home safe. On said plane is Lee Byung-hun as Jae-hyuk who is traveling with his daughter though has a connection to flying steeped in tragedy. He will have to work together with the pilot Hyun-soo (Kim Nam-gil) and head flight attendant Hee-jin (Kim So-jin) to keep the plane airborne while Transport Minister Sook-hee (Jeon Do-yeon) tries to help the passengers from the ground. Every line delivery, no matter how audacious or absurd what they’re saying is, is done with such gravitas that you completely believe everything taking place. There aren’t any clever asides that undercut the tension of the experience as everyone plays the scenes with a dedication that fully encapsulates just how dire everything is. When it then starts to really spiral out of control, they keep the film from falling out of the sky.

As we get hit with escalation after escalation until a conclusion that leans into the chaos completely and without reservation, it is the sincerity of it all that makes it work. With all its flaws, the way the film plays everything with a straight face makes it not just entertaining but surprisingly emotional. While the aforementioned cast is a big part of this, it is also the way the story itself is structured. Even as it is quite lengthy in its runtime, it is lean and focused to ensure things keep ratcheting up in tension. If there are any junctures that start to feel like they might not hold together, it is the cheesiness that serves as the glue. From the way the many news segments get intercut with the spectacle on the plane to the extended use of ”The Sun's Gone Dim and the Sky's Turned Black” by the late Jóhann Jóhannsson in a climactic scene, the film wears its sincerity on its sleeve. It never holds back even as events start to strain credulity, pushing forward into each new crisis with a commitment that is as admirable as it is absurd. The more bonkers it becomes, the more the genuine tone carries it through. It makes for an experience that is both earnest and electrifying. There is never a single moment where it holds the story at a distance as it embraces every new development completely.

While this does ensure the film is putting its best foot forward, it also may not be a wavelength that all audiences will buy into. There are just so many successive and spectacular swerves in the story that are required to keep things going that could easily start to feel like a bit much. More than that, it can often start to lose a handle on the spectacle and have to reign it back in. However, for those willing to take the leap with it, it can be rewarding in how simultaneously ridiculous and riveting it is. There is never a moment where it apologies or is ashamed of itself, becoming almost lovely in how ludicrous it is. It feels like the type of film that is a love letter to disaster films with all their excesses on full display. While some may view this as a detriment, it is the reason audiences go to see these types of films as it never hides what it is. It delivers on all of the potential and promise of the genre in the best way possible. There are no half-measures or hedging on anything. Even for someone like myself who has a cold heart and a high degree of skepticism, there is something almost sweet in the prevailing sincerity that Emergency Declaration is defined by. It is a film I wouldn’t have any other way.