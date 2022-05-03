Prime Video has released a new trailer for Emergency, an upcoming drama about three POC college students trapped in an impossible situation. Set in the middle of college parties, the film explores how Black and Latinx people have to watch their back even when they should only have fun and enjoy their free time.

The trailer takes us to Princeton’s spring break, where senior college students Sean (RJ Cyler) and Kunle (Donald Elise Watkins) decided to make a legendary party tour that will take them to seven different festivities. Unfortunately, what should have been a fun night where Sean and Kunle enjoy their youth turns into a dramatic event when the two go back to their dorm room and find out a white girl passed out on their floor. What’s even worse is that their Latinx roommate, Carlos (Sebastian Chacon), was home all the time, playing video games with his headset on. So, where did the girl come from? And how can they convince the police that three people of color had nothing to do with the girls’ drunken state?

Taken by surprise and unwilling to ruin their lives for a misunderstanding, the trio takes a questionable decision. Instead of calling the authorities, they decide to take the mysterious girl out of their apartment and into a safe place, only then to call the cops. Soon, the trio soon loses control over their plan as the drunk girl’s friends decide to track her phone and start to pursue her supposed attackers. How can the three men convince everyone that they are innocent? And how can they still make sure the passed-out girl safely arrives home? While Emergency’s trailer is filled with fun moments, the film also promises to explore the desperate situations POC get into due to police forces' racial bias.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED:‌ The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video Right Now

Emergency is directed by Carey Williams from a script by the Academy Award-nominated K.D. Dávila. The film is inspired by Dávila’s short film of the same name. Emergency also stars Sabrina Carpenter, Maddie Nichols, Madison Thompson, and Diego Abraham.

Emergency debuts exclusively on Prime Video on May 27. Check out the new trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Emergency:

Kunle and his best friend, Sean, are both seniors in college about to embark on an epic night of Spring Break parties. Sean has the whole night planned out, including every party they will hit on their “legendary tour”. Kunle is down but mostly concerned with finishing up his mold experiment in his lab, as his acceptance to Princeton is hinging on the results. They return to their apartment to pre-game, but find that their roommate, Carlos, left the door open. As they enter with trepidation, Sean and Kunle discover a drunk, semi-conscious white girl they don’t know on the floor and an oblivious Carlos, who didn’t hear her come in over the videogame blaring in his ears. Kunle wants to call the cops but Sean vehemently opposes the idea concerned how it will look when the cops show up (two black men, one Latinx man, and a passed out white woman). Together, Carlos, Sean and Kunle load the girl (who they nickname Goldilocks, but whose real name is Emma) into Sean’s van, with the intention of taking her somewhere safe rather than calling the police. Meanwhile, Emma’s sister, Maddy, has realized that Emma left the party they were at, and begins to search for her in a drunk panic using Emma’s phone’s location. What ensues is a chaotic, hilarious, and tension-filled chase all over town as our trio grapples with their differences while attempting to bring Emma to safety.

The Best Drama Series & TV Shows on Prime Video Right Now

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Marco Vito Oddo (1286 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develops games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe