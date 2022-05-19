In 2018 the satirical thriller short film Emergency directed by Carey Williams from a screenplay by KD Dávila won a Sundance Special Jury Prize and the Grand Jury Prize at SXSW. Now, it is getting a feature-length adaptation and release on Amazon Prime Video. Starring young budding stars like RJ Cyler, Donald Elise Watkins, and Sabrina Carpenter, the film focuses on a group of BIPOC college students who set out to find a night of partying and debauchery but instead something else: a white girl passed out in their apartment. The feature is a unique blending of comedy, thriller, and social commentary. It releases in select theaters on May 20th, and on Amazon Prime on May 27.

Is There a Trailer for Emergency?

The Emergency trailer starts off like many other buddy comedy adventures. It centers around two friends: Kunle (Donald Elise Watkins) and Sean (RJ Cyler). Kunle is a gifted and talented student, focused on grades and moving on to prestigious Yale University. As is mentioned in the opening of the trailer, he is “black excellence” personified. Because of this and his general naivete, he is more susceptible to believing some idealistic myths about race in the US. Sean is the opposite, a kind of slacker who although smart, does not seem to be able to apply himself to the fullest and is lost in his path as he moves on from college. He also serves as the voice of cynicism, knowledgeable of what it's actually like for people of color in the US and the systemic dangers that they face. The two initially plot to set out on the Ultimate Tour: a marathon of seven exclusive parties across campus. With a tight schedule, they only have 5 minutes to change, pregame, and head out. Their plans are foiled when they return to the apartment and find a white girl (Maddie Nichols) passed out in their living room, which their roommate Carlos (Sebastian Chacon) misses entirely because he was gaming. They decide not to call the cops because “They’re just gonna see three brown guys, hanging over this little white girl.” As they attempt to get the girl (unbeknownst to them named Emma) to safety without being harmed in the process, her sister Maddie (Sabrina Carpenter) is tracking her using her phone’s location and sets out to locate them.

During the trailer, the screen flashes the text “It’s not what it looks like.” This phrase works in the sense that the situation that the boys are in is a decidedly uncommon misunderstanding that forces us to reckon with the unfortunately common realities of being a Black or Brown person in the United States. It also relates to the kind of bait-and-switch nature of the trailer and the movie itself. What seems like a coming-of-age buddy comedy about two friends embarking on a wild night out is actually a commentary about the social issues within our country.

When is Emergency Coming Out?

Emergency will be released in select theaters in the US on Friday, May 20th. It will get its international release on Amazon Prime streaming services a week later on the 27th.

Who Is in Emergency?

RJ Cyler plays one of the film’s leads Sean. A smooth-talker who likes to take charge, Sean also has a fear of the system and authority figures. His lived experiences as a young Black man in America lead him to encourage the group not to call the cops and play into his decision-making throughout the film, contrasting with his more straight-laced, trusting friend Kunle. Cyler is one of Hollywood’s most prominent up-and-coming actors, and this lead role comes off of a string of increasingly notable features. He is best known for his roles in the films Me and Earl and the Dying Girl (2015) as Earl, as the Blue Ranger in the 2017 reboot Power Rangers (2017), and as a young cowboy in the Black Western The Harder They Fall (2021). On playing Sean and the situation that the characters are faced with, Cyler noted in an interview with Complex that he’d been in a similar situation to his character:

“For me, the situation itself is one that I’ve dealt with, not the young girl being passed out on my floor or anything, but where you call as the victim and then you become the suspect or you call for help and then you become the person in question.”

Donald Elise Watkins plays Kunle. Best known for his role as Rumsey Brooks in the 2021 Amazon Prime Video miniseries The Underground Railroad, which won a Golden Globe for Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television during the 2022 Golden Globe Awards ceremony. He’s also had roles in the series NCIS: New Orleans, and Preacher. Kunle’s coming-of-age, or really coming-to-consciousness is a driving force throughout the film. His trusting nature and his status as the example of Black excellence in many ways comes from his background as a Nigerian-American honor student whose immigrant family’s background makes him less aware of the racial tensions happening within the country between white and Black Americans. The contrast between the altruistic Kunle and the jaded Sean sets up much of the dramatic tension between the two characters.

Sabrina Carpenter plays Maddie, the sister of the unconscious girl that the boys find in their apartment. Carpenter is known for her breakthrough role starring as Maya Hart in the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World (2014–2017). Carpenter also starred in the romantic musical teen drama film, Clouds (2020). The role most similar to her role as Maddie, however, was her role in the 2018 film adaptation of The Hate U Give where she played a socially disengaged and low-key racist prep school student named Hailey. The teen saccharine quality that many may associate with some of her earlier work gives this is twisted in her role as Maddie, whose desire to find her sister turns into a menace, often with disregard for the racial assumptions and biases that she is feeding off of.

Emergency also features Sebastian Chacon (Pose, Narcos) as Carlos, Kunle and RJ’s Latino gamer roommate who gets sucked into the events of the night when he is tasked with helping them drive the unknown girl to the hospital, and Maddie Nichols (A Murder to Remember, Council of Dads), as the unconscious girl that sparks this misadventure.

What Is the Background Behind Emergency?

Emergency is a feature-length version of the short film of the same name directed by Carey Williams and written by KD Dávila. Williams and Dávila’s film won the Special Jury Prize at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and the Grand Jury Prize at the 2018 SXSW, which catapulted it onto the 2020 Black List of most popular un-produced scripts from up-and-coming screenwriters. The project was picked up by Temple Hill Entertainment and Amazon Studios. Marty Bowen, John Fischer, and Isaac Klausner are credited as producers, while cinematography was done by Michael Dallatorre. RJ Cyler reprises his role from the short film in the feature-length version with Sabrina Carpenter, Donald Elise Watkins, Sebastian Chacon, Maddie Nichols, Madison Thompson, Diego Abraham, and Melanie Jeffcoat added to the cast.

What Is the Plot of Emergency?

Two friends with contrasting personalities set out to embark on what they call the Ultimate Tour: a marathon of seven exclusive parties across campus. If successful, they will be the first Black students at their predominantly white college to do so. Their plans are foiled when they stumble across a white girl who they don’t know passed out in their living room. Unsure of what to do with her and afraid to call the police because of the optics of the situation, they enlist roommate Carlos and embark on a journey to get her to the hospital. Pursued by the unconscious girl’s sister Maddie, the trio encounters physical and metaphorical roadblocks which force them to reckon with misunderstandings and assumptions because of the color of their skin.

