The Mother of Dragons never stops mothering for long. This was proven this afternoon, when Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke was confirmed to be portraying the lead in a new spy thriller series under the working title of Ponies. Ponies was scooped up for a straight-to-series order on Peacock within the same hour of this announcement.

Clarke’s latest project looks to be an espionage drama set in the heart of Moscow during the Cold War. Clarke will play a secretary at the American Embassy named Bea, whose husband dies mysteriously while in the USSR. Bea soon teams up with a fellow widowed secretary named Twila to become a pair of CIA operatives, looking to uncover the truth behind their husbands’ demise. Clarke’s Bea is described as the “over-educated” daughter of Soviet immigrants, with her partner Twila receiving the label of a tough-as-nails “small-town girl.” Any casting announcements regarding Clarke’s co-star on the series have yet to be made.

Clarke is reported to be receiving an executive producer credit on Ponies. While the show is slated to be a thriller, there seems to be a notable amount of comedic talent lined up behind it: the co-creators of Ponies are listed as David Iserson, a past screenwriter for Saturday Night Live and New Girl, and Susanna Fogel, who co-wrote the script for Booksmart in addition to co-writing and directing the 2018 comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me. As Ponies gears up for production, Iserson will step into the role of showrunner with Fogel taking lead as the series’ director. It remains to be seen whether these two comedy veterans explore a more serious tone in Ponies, or if the series will contain some of their signature humor.

What Else Is Next For Emilia Clarke?

Image via HBO

This coming year looks to be booked and busy for the actress behind Daenerys Targaryen. Clarke was revealed in July to be additionally taking on a role in the upcoming Prime Video crime drama Criminal. Criminal will see Clarke play Mallory, an armed robber with enough brains and resources to think her way out of the toughest situations. Clarke will also be starring alongside Natalie Portman in the 2025 animated comedy The Twits, adapted from Roald Dahl’s novel of the same name.

Seeing as Ponies only just received a series order this afternoon, fans of Clarke likely have a while to wait for any official release date announcement. But as fans around the globe keep an eye on Peacock for any updates, they can feel assured that the iconic actress doesn’t seem to be leaving our television screens any time soon.

Stay tuned to Collider for the latest updates on Ponies and any other casting news involving previous Game of Thrones stars.