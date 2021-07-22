Another Game of Thrones actor is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Emmy-nominated actress Emilia Clarke officially confirmed her role in the upcoming Secret Invasion series for Disney+, an adaptation of the 2008 crossover series published by Marvel Comics.

Appearing to promote her new comic series, M.O.M.: Mother of Madness, co-written with Isobel Richardson and Marguerite Bennett, Clarke was able to confirm her casting in the new miniseries, though not much else. The uber-intense secrecy of Marvel kept her from saying anything about the show’s plot or who she is set to play, or even anything other than the show’s title and her fear of saying too much.

Image via Disney

RELATED: Here’s Who’s Directing Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Disney+ Series

“The first people I spoke to from Marvel were their security team,” Clarke told Fallon. “And I am convinced... there is a man outside my house, there’s been a car parked there for a long time, and I swear to God, it’s undercover. They schooled me, and I don’t know what to do.”

The original Secret Invasion storyline involved a group of Skrulls — the green-skinned, shapeshifting aliens seen in Captain Marvel — infiltrating and eventually invading Earth by secretly transforming into and replacing many famous Marvel superheroes. The series featured crossovers from The Avengers, The Fantastic Four, Young Avengers, and Thunderbolts, though there is no telling who or what may appear in the upcoming Disney+ series.

Clarke joins Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn, reprising their roles as Nick Fury and Talos, along with Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, and Carmen Ejogo in a number of undisclosed roles.

Clarke will be the fourth Game of Thrones actor to join the MCU, after Peter Dinklage’s appearance in Avengers: Infinity War, and Kit Harington and Richard Madden’s upcoming roles in The Eternals. Check out her appearance on The Tonight Show below:

KEEP READING: Upcoming Marvel TV Shows: Here's What Will Be Streaming on Disney Plus

Share Share Tweet Email

Neill Blomkamp's 'Demonic' Trailer Reveals a Twisted Sci-Fi Horror Movie 'Demonic' will be released in theaters and digitally on August 20.

Read Next

Maggie Boccella (48 Articles Published) Maggie Boccella is a certified Babe with the Power and lover of all things pop culture. She is a TV/Movie News Writer at Collider, and specializes in writing on feminist media and how much she loves Boba Fett. When not writing, she is the host of BOш15: A David Bowie Podcast, and dabbles in painting, photography and fiction writing. More From Maggie Boccella