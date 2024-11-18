The Big Picture Collider's Perri Nemiroff speaks with Emilia Pérez star Adriana Paz.

The film tells the story of a cartel kingpin who undergoes gender-affirming surgery to begin a new and authentic life.

During this interview, Paz discusses feeling nervous on set, Karla Sofia Gascón's leadership skills, and the importance of acknowledging your best efforts.

At this year's Cannes Film Festival, Jacques Audiard's genre-defying musical Emilia Pérez wowed audiences and swept the Best Actress category, awarding all four of its leads, Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña, and Adriana Paz. In a movie that highlights heavy societal themes and an ensemble cast of talented performers, it can be a struggle for a supporting actress to feel like she's made her mark — even if she made history as the first Mexican woman to receive the Best Actress Award at Cannes.

Through musical numbers, Emilia Pérez tells the story of a cartel kingpin, Manitas Del Monte (Gascón), who makes the decision to fake their own death and begin a new, more authentic life with the help of an undervalued lawyer, Rita (Saldaña). Relocating her ex-wife Jessi (Gomez) and children, Emilia sets out on a path, in which Paz's character, Epifanía, plays a crucial role, to atone for her past.

During this interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Paz discusses her nerves when joining the established cast and how Gascón not only set the tone for their working environment but instantly made Paz feel welcome on set. She opens up about feeling those same nerves while at the World Premiere at Cannes, where she was awarded for a performance that she hadn't previously felt 100% confident in.

Adriana Paz on Getting Into a Character With Fewer Scenes

"I never felt like I got the role."

PERRI NEMIROFF: This first question I have for you is about finding your character because I was talking to another actor who explained it to me this way -- when you start a new project, you're on unstable ground, but then you have that moment when you do something and you know you have just found who your character is. Did you have that moment on this film, and if so, with what scene?

ADRIANA PAZ: I don't think I had this moment, but I think I understood Epifanía and Epifanía’s situation because I live in Mexico, and I know about this situation, domestic violence. I have friends who have been going through it. I used public transportation for a long time in Mexico as a student, and there's a lot of harassment there, so it wasn't easy for me. It wasn't difficult for me to understand and get there. But this time, I never felt like I got it because I had just two or three scenes, and it was so difficult. When you are in the whole movie, you have a lot to get to your role. I was not on stable ground because I was like, “I just have a few scenes, and I have to try to build this character in this difficult first scene with this emotional roller coaster.” So, I think I never felt like I “got” the role. I was like, “Okay, I think we are here, but let’s see.” I was so nervous at Cannes because of that, because I didn't know. I hoped I was right. No, I couldn't feel this moment in this character.

'Emilia Pérez' Brought Its Cast Together to Play

Paz discusses Jacques Audiard's love for language and music.

One thing that fascinates me about this movie is that it doesn't fall into just one genre — it's in many genres — and I can't quite wrap my head around how someone like Jacques comes up with a story like this and then is able to execute it successfully. Is there anything you saw him do on this set that maybe speaks to why he is a one-of-a-kind visionary who can pull something like this off?

PAZ: I think he's very sensitive. He is so musical. He loves hearing. He was like, “I don't speak Spanish. I don't speak many languages that I have worked in, but I like the sound and the music of the languages.” He is also very intelligent. I think he chose the right people for it, and he is humble enough to listen to these people's opinions and then say, “Okay, I hear you. Your hair. Let's fix.” A few minutes ago, Karla said something that was so beautiful because it was like, “Imagine these kids from many, many countries or languages just playing in the living room with their toys.” That was Emilia. Jacques was like, “Okay, this is a toy, and let's do this, and let's go to play this game.” And we were like, “Oh, okay, let's play!” That was so exciting.

Karla Sofía Gascón Embraced Everyone on Set

"I was amazed by her performance."

You just brought up Karla, so I'll go to her next. There are many elements of her work in this that really excite me, but a big thing is the fact that this movie sent her star soaring in a very, very important way. What is something about her as a scene partner for you and also a leader on this set that you really appreciated and you're now excited for even more actors to get to experience when she leads more movies in the future?

PAZ: She is a very good number one. This thing that I was telling you about, joining a movie that’s already started, is like when you are the new one in the classroom, and you feel like, “Oh, hello. My name is Adriana,” and she was like, “Hey, come here! You are welcome. Let's be part of this.” That was so relieving for me. And this is Karla — she's embracing everybody, she's so kind to everybody, she says hello to everybody. That's important when you are the leading role because of the responsibility to the environment that’s on the set. A great part of that responsibility is on the director, the assistant director, but also the lead actress. So, she was a great lead actress. And her performance — the first time that I cried in the movie was with her. I was amazed by her performance, and I think she deserves everything that is happening to her.

You need to give yourself some credit right now. This is one of my favorite questions to ask. I find in this industry we're really good at giving each other awards, and I do think that's super cool. We should keep doing that. But, I find that no one says good job to themselves enough, so I want to know something you accomplished making Emilia Pérez that you know you can always look back on and say, “I am so proud of what I did there.”

PAZ: Oh, wow, that's very important because nobody teaches us to do that. I'm trying to do it with my son. Now I’m like, “Did you do your best?” “Uh, no.” “Okay, so try to do your best.” Or, “Don’t feel bad. Did you do your best?” “Yes, I did, and I feel bad.” “Okay, so congratulate yourself and be grateful!” And, of course, now you know that the next time your experience is going to help you to be better, but you are better enough now. It's important to congratulate ourselves and thank ourselves because this job — life — is frustrating, and if you are not able to thank for what you have… Of course, you need to dream and desire, but you have to also let it go. You have to watch yourself and the things and the people around you and say, “Thanks for this.” Because I think in the measure that you thank for what you have, you will have more. It's important to say to yourself, “You did it good. You are good, and you deserve it.”

Emilia Pérez releases on Netflix in the US on November 13.