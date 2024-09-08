With the awards season quickly approaching, studios are already considering which of their major films they will position for an Oscar campaign, and one of Netflix's biggest Oscar contenders is the acquired Spanish-language French musical/crime thriller, Emilia Perez. Currently sitting at 88% on Rotten Tomatoes with 41 reviews, the musical is one of the fall's most anticipated and best-reviewed releases, and it sports one of the most exciting ensemble casts of the year. This is shaping up to be one of the more unique and memorable musicals of recent years.

Emilia Perez had a remarkably successful debut at the Cannes International Film Festival earlier this year, where it was selected to compete for Cannes' grand prize, the Palme d'Or. The film even won the Jury Prize at the festival, along with Best Actress for Emilia Perez's exquisite ensemble cast of women. With all of its buzz coming out of Cannes, a heated negotiation for the film's distribution rights began, which was ultimately won by Netflix, with the streamer acquiring Emilia Perez for approximately $8 Million.

The short answer is yes. Like many Netflix awards contenders, Emilia Perez will receive a theatrical release before hitting Netflix. The film will have a limited theatrical release beginning the first of November, with the movie streaming on Netflix as of November 13, 2024. This is an ideal release for any movie hoping to gain awards traction, and based on Netflix's previous Oscar-winning movies, it's safe to assume that this November release date is the right move for Netflix.

5 Is There a Trailer for 'Emilia Perez'?

The first teaser trailer for Emilia Perez offers up a collection of snippets that establish both the film's musical elements and the darker crime drama at the center of the story. There are fleeting glimpses of the leading trio of women and some allusions to their parts in the story, but ultimately not too much is revealed, leaving just enough for audiences to discover. The gritty tone seems to mix beautifully with the stunning choreography, and based solely on the trailer, Emilia Perez is shaping up to be a wholly distinct addition to the musical genre, which can be argued is in need of fresh and innovative voices.

4 What Is 'Emilia Perez' About?

The official synopsis for Emilia Perez from Netflix reads:

From renegade auteur Jacques Audiard comes Emilia Pérez, an audacious fever dream that defies genres and expectations. Through liberating song and dance and bold visuals, this odyssey follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness. The fearsome cartel leader Emilia (Karla Sofía Gascón) enlists Rita (Zoe Saldaña), an unappreciated lawyer stuck in a dead-end job, to help fake her death so that Emilia can finally live authentically as her true self.

Both the movie and the original musical follow Rita Moro Castro (Zoe Saldaña), a lawyer in modern-day Mexico who is contacted by Juan Del Monte (Karla Sofía Gascón), a cartel boss who wishes to exit the criminal underworld for good, devising a plan to transition into the woman that Juan has always dreamed of becoming.

3 Who Stars in 'Emilia Perez'?

Emilia Perez's star-studded cast is among the best ensembles that 2024 has had to offer, all of which seem equally award-worthy in their own right. Zoe Saldaña leads the cast as Mexico-based lawyer Rita. Saldaña is an incredibly diverse actor who has starred in some of the biggest films of all time, most notably her appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Gamora in both the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers films. Zoe Saldaña starred opposite Sam Worthington in James Cameron's Avatar film series, of which the third entry, entitled Avatar: Fire and Ash, is set to release in 2025.

In the title role is Karla Sofía Gascón, who's been receiving a great deal of praise for her performance. Gascón has largely starred in Spanish-language projects for nearly 30 years, with Emilia Perez hopefully being her big breakthrough to American audiences and awards voters. Gascón is already gaining some momentum in the Oscars race for Best Actress as well, which would make her the first trans woman in history to be nominated in the category.

Rounding out the leading trio is Selena Gomez in what may be her most subversive role since Harmony Korine's Spring Breakers. In Emilia Perez, Gomez will play the character of Jessi Del Monte, Emilia's ex-wife. Gomez has starred in a plethora of notable films and shows over the years, including Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place and Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, which just debuted its fourth season on the service.

Filling out the cast for Emilia Perez is Édgar Ramírez (The Assassination Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) as Gustavo Brun, Adriana Paz (Spectre) as Epifanía, and Mark Ivanir (Mayor of Kingstown) as Dr. Wasserman.

2 Who Is Making 'Emilia Perez'?

Emilia Perez is the newest film by French director Jacques Audiard. Audiard has been behind many acclaimed and even award-winning movies, including, but not limited to, indie dramas Rust and Bone and A Prophet. Audiard's most recognizable film to American audiences, however, would probably be the underrated western gem The Sisters Brothers starring Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly. Audiard has been awarded with two BAFTA Awards, both of which are in the category of "Best Film not in the English Language" for the films A Prophet and The Beat That My Heart Skipped.

1 When and Where Did 'Emilia Perez' Film?

Filming on Emilia Perez hit a slight speed bump early on, as production was initially set to begin in the fall of 2022, but due to scheduling conflicts with talent, production was delayed by six months. Furthermore, the decision was made to move the production from an on-location shoot in Mexico to a studio environment near Paris. Filming finally commenced in May 2023, with principal photography wrapping in July 2023.