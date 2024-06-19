The Big Picture Emilia Perez's international trailer reveals a captivating story about self-discovery and tough choices.

Following its successful debut during this year's Cannes Film Festival, Emilia Pérez has released its first international trailer. The musical crime comedy was directed by Cannes Film Festival alum Jacques Audiard, and it will be hitting French theatres this year. The film stars notable actresses, such as Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez, and it tells a story about loving yourself and making tough decisions.

This trailer showcases how this film won numerous awards at this year's film festival. Saldana stars as Rita Moro Castro, a lawyer tasked to help a cartel boss (played by Karla Sofía Gascón) transition to a woman in hopes of escaping their old life and starting new, under the name Emilia Pérez. While this trailer does portray itself as a crime drama, it also talks about someone who believes that they could have a fresh start and begin to love themselves, even if doing so could be dangerous, or lying to the people they once loved.

Emilia Pérez won numerous awards during the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, including the Jury Prize, Best Actress, and Soundtrack Award. As of writing, the film currently sits at 86 percent average critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Variety reported back in May that Netflix was near a deal to distribute the film on its streaming platform. So far, there hasn't been any news about its international release. However, Emilia Pérez will enter French theaters on August 21.

Before Emilia Pérez, Audiard directed numerous films, many of which received awards at film festivals. His last work was Paris, 13th District, which was released in 2021 and was nominated for the Palme d'Or during that year's Cannes Film Festival. He also received a Silver Lion for "Best Director" for his Venice Film Festival entry, The Sisters Brothers, and his 2009 film, A Prophet was nominated for "Best Foreign Language Film" during the Academy Awards.

Who Else Was Involved in 'Emilia Pérez'?

Emilia Pérez has a star-studded cast from different backgrounds. Alongside Saldana and Gomez include Borderland's Edgar Ramírez, Away's Mark Ivanir, Chupa's Adriana Paz, The Serpent Queen's James Gerard, The Walking Dead: Last Mile's Eric Geynes, and French Overwatch voice actress, Tulika Srivastava.

Audiard directed, wrote, and produced the film festival feature. Co-producing the project include Pascal Caucheteux (A Prophet), Valérie Schermann (The Sisters Brothers), and luxury fashion brand, Yves Saint Laurent's creative director, Anthony Vaccarello.

Emilia Pérez has yet to announce a U.S. theatrical or streaming release date. Stay tuned for more updates. You can watch the film's trailer below.