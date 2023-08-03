With her mesmerizing performance in Oppenheimer, viewers and critics alike have been left in awe of Emily Blunt's acting prowess. So much so that it has sparked discussions about a potential Oscar nomination. Blunt's portrayal of Kitty Oppenheimer has left audiences in awe as she showcased her ability to deftly navigate an emotionally complex character.

But throughout her career, Blunt has taken on a diverse array of roles in remarkable films that allowed her to demonstrate her versatility as an actress. From A Quiet Place to Looper, critics and viewers alike have rewarded many entries in Blunt's filmography with high scores on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

10 'Your Sister's Sister' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%

Your Sister’s Sister is a heartfelt indie dramedy directed by Lynn Shelton. The film centers on Blunt's character, Iris, a woman who experiences an unforeseen romantic encounter with Jack (Mark Duplass), the brother of her deceased best friend. This unexpected connection becomes a catalyst for emotional turmoil in Iris's life.

Critics note that Blunt's portrayal of Iris is marked by sincerity and vulnerability, capturing the complexity of her character's feelings and relationships. The movie was also received well by audiences thanks to its honest storytelling and impeccable performances. It’s a must-see film for audiences who want a film that delivers an emotionally resonant and authentic depiction of human relationships.

9 'The Wind Rises' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

The Wind Rises is a war movie from the famed Japanese animation company, Studio Ghibli. Considered by many as one of the best anime movies of the 21st century, the film follows an aeronautical engineer named Jiro Horikoshi (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), who is tasked with designing Japanese fighter planes during World War II. Blunt voices Jiro’s Love interest in the movie, Nahoko Satomi.

Blunt’s performance adds a touching human element to the film's exploration of love, ambition, and the consequences of war. Because of its breathtaking animation and thoughtful storytelling, The Wind Rises successfully delivers a poignant tale about the complexities that arise during times of conflict.

8 'My Summer of Love' (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

The movie My Summer of Love focuses on the relationship between Blunt’s character, Tamsim, and a working-class girl named Mona (Natalie Press). The passionate and complicated summer romance between the two becomes a journey of self-discovery and heartbreak.

Critics note that Blunt's portrayal of Tamsin is magnetic and has an ethereal charm that gives depth to the character. In addition, the on-screen chemistry between Blunt and Press adds authenticity to the film's exploration of identity and desire. It’s a film that viewers should watch if they want to see an excellent poetic depiction of a character who tries her hardest to grapple with her desires and emotions.

7 'Edge of Tomorrow' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Blunt’s cinematography is notably diverse. She’s also dipped her toes in sci-fi by starring in the Doug Liman film Edge of Tomorrow, alongside Tom Cruise. In the film, Earth faces an invasion by formidable aliens, and Major William Cage, portrayed as a cowardly officer, inexplicably gains the power to relive the same day in battle. He seeks the guidance of Blunt's character to hone his combat skills and overcome the relentless alien threat.

As an action heroine, Blunt steals the show with her dynamic presence and remarkable combat sequences. Critics applauded Edge of Tomorrow for its innovative time-loop premise, exhilarating action, and Blunt's standout performance. Her chemistry with Cruise also makes the film more enjoyable to watch.

6 'A Quiet Place Part II' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Directed by John Krasinski, A Quiet Place Part II continues the post-apocalyptic story of a family surviving in a world overrun by deadly sound-sensitive creatures. As they venture beyond their home, Evelyn, played by Blunt, must protect her children and navigate the dangers of the outside world alongside a fellow survivor, played by Cillian Murphy.

Critics praised A Quiet Place Part II for its nerve-wracking tension, prominently featuring sign language, masterful direction, and Blunt's compelling performance. Blunt’s portrayal of Evelyn remains a standout, bringing emotional depth and vulnerability to the character. By maintaining the intense suspense of the first film, A Quiet Place Part II is a worthy sequel that audiences will enjoy just as much.

5 'Sicario' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

In the gripping crime thriller Sicario, Blunt stars as Kate Macer, an idealistic FBI agent enlisted in a covert task force aimed at taking down a dangerous drug lord in the border area between the U.S. and Mexico. As the operation unfolds, Kate becomes entangled in a treacherous web of moral ambiguity and shifting allegiances.

Critics praised Sicario for its intense and suspenseful storytelling, as well as its gritty and unflinching portrayal of the war on drugs. In addition, Blunt's performance was widely acclaimed, with critics highlighting her ability to represent Kate's emotional journey amidst the harsh and unforgiving landscape.

4 'Looper' (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Looper is a mind-bending sci-fi thriller that stars Gordon-Levitt in the role of Joe, one of the enigmatic "Loopers" whose job is to eliminate targets sent back in time by a mysterious crime syndicate. However, his life suddenly becomes more complex as he’s given the mission to travel back in time and assassinate his older self!

In the film, Blunt plays the role of Sara, a resolute woman residing on a farm with her extraordinary, superpowered son. Riveting and thought-provoking, Looper stands out for its engaging storytelling and remarkable performances. The cinematic masterpiece captivates viewers with its unpredictable twists and turns, inviting them to ponder the intricacies of time and destiny.

3 'Oppenheimer' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Undoubtedly, one of this decade’s finest biopics is Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan. This cinematic masterpiece delves deep into the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, an exceptional theoretical physicist whose pivotal role in developing the world's first nuclear weapons shaped history. With a profound exploration of Oppenheimer's personal struggles and professional triumphs, the movie skillfully weaves together historical events and ethical quandaries.

Blunt stars as Kitty Oppenheimer in the film, the wife of the incredible physicist. Blunt's portrayal of Kitty is a standout as she adds depth to the character that is both devoted and conflicted in her relationship with her husband. Oppenheimer is a must-see biopic due to Nolan’s masterful storytelling, its visual grandeur, and the powerhouse performances of its huge cast.

2 'The Muppets' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

In the captivating family comedy The Muppets, the beloved characters reunite to safeguard their treasured theater from the threat of demolition by an oil tycoon. Joining forces with Gary (Jason Segel), Mary (Amy Adams), and a devoted Muppet fan Walter (Peter Linz), the Muppets take center stage in their quest to raise the necessary funds. Hilarious misadventures ensue, showcasing the iconic Muppet showmanship.

Blunt charmingly plays Miss Piggy's fashion editor in the film. What makesThe Muppets a film adored by critics is its nostalgic yet refreshing approach that celebrates the lovable characters and catchy musical numbers. The film successfully captures the essence of the original Muppet magic, delivering infectious joy with Blunt's delightful presence as a bonus.

1 'A Quiet Place' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

In the post-apocalyptic horror-thriller A Quiet Place, Earth has been ravaged by mysterious creatures that hunt by sound, leaving only a few survivors. The Abbott family, led by Blunt's character Evelyn and her husband Lee (Krasinski), must live in utter silence to evade the deadly predators.

Blunt delivers a stunning and emotionally charged performance as Evelyn as she conveys a mother's fierce determination to shield her family at any cost. A Quiet Place garnered critical acclaim as a tension-filled, suspenseful masterpiece, with critics heaping praise upon its innovative concept and gripping execution. The movie's impressive Rotten Tomatoes score is a testament to its triumph in providing a chilling and emotionally resonant cinematic experience.

