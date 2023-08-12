The Big Picture Emily Blunt reveals the truth about turning down the role of Black Widow in the Marvel series due to contractual obligations for another film.

Blunt's decision to do Gulliver's Travels was driven by a need to fulfill a picture deal, not because she didn't want to be a part of the comic book genre.

While Blunt missed out on Black Widow, she has had a successful career with notable performances in Edge of Tomorrow, Sicario, and A Quiet Place, leaving open the possibility for her to join the MCU in the future.

By now, we all closely associate Scarlett Johansson with the role of Natasha Romanoff, the Black Widow, an assassin spy-turned-heroic-Avenger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Debuting in Iron Man 2, she's recurred across the franchise in multiple team-up ventures before ending with Black Widow, the character's posthumous solo film. Spurring widespread speculation, many have long been aware of Emily Blunt almost taking on the rule, with her reasoning for turning it down being left up to rumor until recent years. In an interview with Howard Stern, Blunt gives the revelatory truth on the matter. "You were offered the role of Black Widow in the Marvel series," Stern offers, opening the topic. Blunt responds with a somber, "Yeah." Stern elaborates, asserting that it obviously turned out to be a great role for Scarlett Johansson. So what happened, and why isn't Emily Blunt in the MCU?

Emily Blunt Had To Work on ‘Gulliver’s Travels’ for 20th Century Fox

Image via 20th Century Fox

It would have been a great opportunity for anyone, of course, but especially so for Blunt, Stern suggests. "A slam-dunk big role," as he put it, "but you had to turn it down because you're so fucking busy that you were doing Gulliver's Travels at that point." When Howard Stern mentions Gulliver's Travels as the choice Emily Blunt made in lieu of Black Widow, she stops Stern with a "No, no, no," and adds that she wants to "clean up the story on Gulliver's Travels." This is where we finally get a clear understanding of what went down. Until this point, fans only had their speculation to rely on, with some rumors positing the idea that Blunt is simply opposed to the comic book genre as a whole. However, Blunt sets the record straight, saying "I was contracted to do Gulliver's Travels. I didn't want to do Gulliver's Travels."

"It was a bit of a heartbreaker for me because I take such pride in the decisions that I make, and they mean so much to me -- the films that I do," Blunt continued. Stern goes on to clarify that, because 20th Century Fox offered Blunt her part in The Devil Wears Prada, she was required to take part in a number of films in the following years, to which Blunt agrees in confirmation. "They kind of have a bit of a hold over you," she says, before admitting that her decision to do Gulliver's Travels was out of a need to "get rid of this optional picture deal." Of course, Blunt makes it known that working on Gulliver's Travels was still a good experience that had "lovely people in it who were heaven to work with," and any feeling resembling regret on her part seems to be more about not being fully in control of the choices she could make.

Why Did an Optional Picture Deal Force Emily Blunt To Turn Down Black Widow?

Image via Paramount Pictures

In the Howard Stern interview, Emily Blunt refers to the contract that forced her decision as an optional picture deal. If you go searching online for more on this kind of contract, you may have a tough time reaching any concrete information. Simply put, this is because there is no one way that these kinds of deals are formed; they often go by different names and may be satisfied through different forms of fulfillment, so let's get into a basic understanding of what when on in this case.

An optional picture deal, often referred to as an option agreement, generally most commonly refers to a producer or studio claiming the motion picture rights to a work of intellectual property, whether it be a book, an article, or even someone's life story. Rather than outright purchasing the film rights from the get-go, an option agreement allows the producer to pay a smaller fee that essentially gives them first dibs at buying the rights. The agreement comes with a set time period, either months or years, at the end of which the producer either fully purchases the rights to they are released and up for grabs by others. When it comes to directors, agreements of this nature are usually called first-look deals. This often comes after a film sees major success, with a studio then locking in the director for a multi-year period in which they receive the first option of producing their upcoming projects.

In Blunt's case (or the case of any actor), you're more likely to see these contracts referred to as multi-picture deals. At this point, you're likely well aware of Marvel Studios' common use of these agreements, locking in their superheroes for performances across multiple films for a decade or more. Although, following the Infinity Saga's culmination in Avengers: Endgame, multi-picture deals are reportedly becoming a less-common practice for the MCU. This is likely the type of contract to which Blunt was bound. As a part of the offer for The Devil Wears Prada, Blunt then had to fulfill roles in multiple pictures with the studio in the years following.

What Has Emily Blunt Done Since 'The Devil Wears Prada'?

The conversation with Stern indicated that the optional picture deal with 20th Century Fox came from Blunt accepting the offer to partake in The Devil Wears Prada. Because Blunt's disdain for the tight grip of that form of contractual hold came from its sway over the choices she's able to make, we can look at more than Gulliver's Travels alone to see the butterfly effect that's taken place in her career since turning down the role of Black Widow.

While an understandable feeling of missing out may exist, Blunt has had an incredible career throughout the years that she would have theoretically missed out on if she had been occupied with Black Widow. The criminally underrated (and sequel-needed) Edge of Tomorrow is one of the best sci-fi action pieces of the past decade, for one. Under the direction of Denis Villeneuve, we received one of Blunt's best performances in the grim crime-thriller Sicario, and A Quiet Place from Blunt and her husband John Krasinski has been one of the horror genre's best entries of late. In fact, A Quiet Place Part III is on the horizon for Blunt. Most recently, she starred in Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson, the Prime Video series The English, and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Fans Want Emily Blunt To Be Fantastic Four's Invisible Woman

Image via Marvel Comics

Again, after reiterating how fantastic Scarlett Johansson was as Natasha Romanoff for the decade-plus that she played the role, we can allow ourselves the fun of imagining the first three phases of the MCU with Blunt in her shoes. There's no doubt that she would've crushed the part, and the absence of an Emily Blunt Black Widow could hopefully serve as a pleading call for more action-centric performances from the well-rounded actor.

The MCU is an ongoing beast, however, so there are plenty of opportunities ahead. Fans have speculated for years that Blunt would be in the running for the Fantastic Four's Sue Storm / Invisible Woman, a theory that was bolstered by the fan-casting of John Krasinski as the super group's Reed Richards, Mr. Fantastic himself. The spousal pair would be an undeniably enjoyable fit for the two, and our head-canon wishes were partially indulged with Krasinski playing an alternate world's version of Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The more up-to-date rumors around the Fantastic Four are leaning elsewhere, but plenty of MCU parts remain. The entire roster of X-Men characters is up for grabs as the MCU inches its way to adapting the heroes after the arrival of Deadpool 3. Emma Frost, Jean Grey, Magik, and Psylocke are all popular names that could serve as potential fits for the actor, but while we're speculating, this writer would propose the dream-casting of Emily Blunt as Mystique. First appearing in Marvel Comics' Ms. Marvel #16 in 1978, the shape-shifting mutant has been portrayed by both Rebecca Romijn and Jennifer Lawrence in previous Fox X-Men films, and the manifesting of Emily Blunt's take on the character is highly encouraged.