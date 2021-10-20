Deadline is reporting that A Quiet Place star Emily Blunt is in talks with Universal Studios to join Christopher Nolan's new film, Oppenheimer, which is scheduled for a 2023 release. If these talks go as planned, Blunt is slated to play Katherine Vissering Oppenheimer, the wife of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the lead scientist of the Manhattan Project, which brought the atomic bomb to the world. J. Robert Oppenheimer will be played by Blunt's A Quiet Place Part II co-star Cillian Murphy. Oppenheimer, which is likely to feature Nolan's trademark thriller energy and tense, dramatic cinematics, is scheduled to begin production in "early 2022".

Recently, Blunt has appeared in 2021's Jungle Cruise, a light-hearted adventure whose pulp and vibrant set pieces call back to the best of the Indiana Jones franchise. Also earlier this year, Blunt appeared in A Quiet Place: Part II, reprising her leading role as Evelyn Abbott, a woman pushed far past the edge in a desperate struggle for survival, not only for herself but for her family. Both movies were successes, with Disney confirming a Jungle Cruise 2, which promises a return of the original cast, and A Quiet Place: Part II having broken pandemic-era box office records upon release.

RELATED: Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Casts Cillian Murphy In Title Role

Oppenheimer is set to be Nolan's first film since Tenet, a movie that like Nolan's other famous brainbuster Inception rewards multiple rewatches, and like Inception, left many moviegoers confused yet intrigued by what exactly was going on in the film. While Nolan's name-making trademark style seems to heavily incorporate twisting and mazelike narrative structures and philosophically loaded questions, he has also proven himself capable of delivering straightforward if still jaw-clenchingly tense cinematic experiences, having given the world the Dark Knight trilogy.

Oppenheimer will be an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin..With that said, it seems unlikely that the plot will feature too many sudden turns of plot, but reality is sometimes stranger than fiction, and with Nolan anything is possible. Oppenheimer is scheduled to be released on July 21, 2023.

KEEP READING: Watch Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt Being Forced to Say Embarrassing Trivia Hosting the 'Jungle Cruise' Disneyland Ride

Share Share Tweet Email

A Key Part of 'The Faculty' Filming Routine Jordana Brewster Still Uses Today Brewster also details her shorthand with 'F9' director Justin Lin.

Read Next