After conquering the wilds of the Amazon jungle, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are teaming up once again — this time, for a different kind of adventure. Deadline reports that the Jungle Cruise stars are joining forces to produce a film about trailblazing female detective Kate Warne, in a film starring Blunt and produced by Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions, in co-production with Blunt’s Ledbury Productions and Kristina Sorensen Productions.

The film, scripted by Charlie Bartlett writer Gustin Nash, will chronicle Warne’s life as the first woman to become a detective for the famous Pinkerton National Detective Agency. Little is known about her life prior to joining the agency at twenty-three, but the project is described as a “propulsive action adventure” surrounding her time as the world’s first female Sherlock Holmes, paving a bright future for women in law enforcement.

Amazon Studios acquired the film in a competitive situation. Producers include Hiram Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and Dany Garcia via Seven Bucks Productions in addition to Emily Blunt via Ledbury Productions. Kristina Sorensen will also produce via her Kristina Sorensen Productions banner. Gustin Nash will executive produce. Kimberly Bialek is overseeing for Seven Bucks Productions.

No further information has been announced about the production, though it is not Seven Bucks’ first rodeo with Amazon, having gone into production on the upcoming Red One for the studio, which films next year for an anticipated 2023 release.

The announcement comes on the heels of Johnson and Blunt’s starring turns in Jungle Cruise, which pulled in the highest theatrical release box office numbers in over a year. Even with its simultaneous release on Disney+, the film garnered $34 million its opening weekend, proving Disney’s attraction-to-film pipeline can still produce success. (Which means possible good news for its recently announced Haunted Mansion adaptation, starring LaKeith Stanfield and Tiffany Haddish.)

No news of when Blunt’s Kate Warne will grace our screens has been announced, but fans can spot her not only in Jungle Cruise, but also in the hit sequel A Quiet Place: Part II, as well as the upcoming limited series The English. Johnson is set to star in Red Notice, with co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, out this November, and DC’s Black Adam, expected in theaters next year.

