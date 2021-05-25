Plus, why a scene in the sequel was one of the hardest things she’s ever filmed.

In March of 2020, right before COVID shut down the world, I traveled to New York City to see a screening of A Quiet Place Part II and then interviewed the cast and writer-director John Krasinski. At the time, people weren’t sure how this new mysterious virus was spreading, which meant when we sat down to do interviews, we were asked not to shake hands with anyone. We had no idea just being in the same room with someone infected would spread the disease.

Anyway, with A Quiet Place Part II finally set to be released in theaters this weekend, it’s finally time to share the interviews I conducted over a year ago.

During my conversation with Emily Blunt, she talked about why she loves the sequel and the positive audience reaction to the film, why filming one of the scenes in Part 2 was one of the hardest things she’s ever filmed, how she still gets nervous on set, how they’re thinking about these movies as a trilogy, and more. In addition, without getting into spoilers, I’ll say when Part 2 ends, you’ll be wondering about the next sequel. When I asked Blunt about the next sequel and if Krasinski is thinking about doing it, she said:

“He has a whole arc of ideas that could work. I think he just wanted to see how people responded to this one before he fully engaged his brain on the third one. But he has a couple of great ideas.”

If you haven’t seen the trailers, A Quiet Place Part II picks up almost immediately after the end of the first film and we find Emily Blunt's Evelyn Abbott and her kids (Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe) on the road searching for a way to survive. The sequel adds Cillian Murphy as a family friend and Djimon Hounsou as another survivor.

RELATED: 'A Quiet Place 2' Review: John Krasinski's Spielbergian Horror Sequel Silenced My Doubt

While we have all seen countless sequels that should have never been made, A Quiet Place Part II is not one of them. Krasinski has crafted a fantastic, nail-biting, edge of your seat thriller that absolutely should be seen in a theater (assuming you’ve been vaccinated). Trust me, this is a great movie.

Check out what Emily Blunt had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Emily Blunt:

How they had just finished the movie right before the junket.

Why she loves the sequel.

Have they already started thinking about the next sequel?

Is A Quiet Place designed as a trilogy?

What was the first thing they shot on the first day of filming and does she still get nervous?

Why filming one of the scenes in the sequel was one of the hardest things she’s ever filmed.

