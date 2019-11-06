Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan Get Romantic in ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’ First Look Image

0

John Patrick Shanley’s Wild Mountain Thyme has revealed a first look image, and it’s whimsical to be sure.

It’s been a while since Shanley stepped behind the camera to direct a film. The last movie the playwright helmed was 2008’s Doubt, an Oscar-nominated powerhouse drama he adapted from his own play. He’s finally back in the director’s chair with this forthcoming romance, also adapted from his Broadway hit (called Outside Mullingar).

The film stars Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place), Jamie Dornan (The Fall), Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Dearbhla Molloy (No Reservations), and the inimitable Christopher Walken (Catch Me If You Can).

Here’s an official plot summary:

Anthony (Dornan) always seems to be out in the fields working, worn down by his father’s (Walken) constant belittling. But what really stings is his father’s threat to bequeath the family farm to his American cousin Adam (Hamm). Rosemary (Blunt) at first seems to hold a grudge for having been shamed by Anthony in childhood, but the sparks between them would keep a bonfire blazing through the night. Her mother Aoife (Molloy) strives to unite the families before it is too late.

Dornan, it should be noted, has talent far beyond his turn in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise. His chilling work as a family man/serial killer in The Fall stays with you long after you’ve watched the three seasons of that series. Pitting him opposite Blunt and speaking the words of Shanley, who also penned Moonstruck, could be a great fit for the Irish actor.

The movie was produced by Leslie Urdang (The Family Fang), Anthony Bregman (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), Michael Helfant (Mr. Right), Bradley Gallo (Them That Follow), Alex Witchel, and Martina Niland (Float Like a Butterfly).

The movie, described as a lyrical romance, shot on location in both Ireland and New York City.

You can check out the full image below.