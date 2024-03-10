Since her feature film debut in 2004, Emily Blunt has been captivating audiences with her performances. Throughout her 20-year career, Blunt has appeared in multiple movies, playing lead and supporting roles alike, and earning praise for her work on screen, including winning a Golden Globe, two SAG Awards, and, most recently, earning her first Oscar nomination.

Blunt's resumé is versatile and ever-changing, juggling big-budget adventures with family-friendly romps, searing dramas, and star vehicles. Widely considered one of her generation's finest actresses, Blunt has appeared in many celebrated movies, always bringing something to the table with her work. These are Emily Blunt's best movies, capturing her essence as a performer and proving that she can elevate any kind of material to new heights.

10 'My Summer of Love' (2004)

Director: Pawel Pawlikowski

Blunt made her debut in Pawel Pwlikowski's romantic drama My Summer of Love. Based on the eponymous 2001 novel, the plot chronicles the friendship-turned-romance between working-class Mona and upper-class Tamsin, whose bond grows over an unforgettable summer.

Watching My Summer of Love, it's hardly noticeable that this is Blunt's first film. She's such a natural on the screen, effortlessly stepping into Tamsin's shoes and sharing tender, electrifying chemistry with co-star Natalie Press. Tamsin is a mercurial character, walking a gentle line between charm and cunning, shifting between the light and the dark. It's an impressive debut, with Blunt embodying all the sharp edges in the character while keeping her engaging and even relatable.

9 'The Adjustment Bureau' (2011)

Director: George Nolfi

Oscar-winner Matt Damon and Blunt first worked together over a decade ago in the 2011 sci-fi thriller The Adjustment Bureau. Loosely based on a Philip K. Dick short story, the plot follows the romance between a budding politician and a young dancer. However, mysterious forces beyond their understanding work to keep them apart.

Featuring equal parts action, thrills, and a healthy dose of sci-fi twists and themes, The Adjustment Bureau is an ambitious and satisfying thriller that greatly benefits from its leading duo's chemistry. Damon and Blunt are great together, easily selling the characters' budding romance despite a screenplay that asks too much of its audience without giving them enough to work with. The Adjustment Bureau's plot often threatens to cave in, but Damon and Blunt are capable enough to keep it from crashing; instead, they actually make it soar on the strength of their connection.

8 'Your Sister's Sister' (2011)

Director: Lynn Shelton

An underrated comedy gem from the 2010s, Your Sister's Sister sees Blunt starring opposite Mark Duplass and Rosemarie DeWitt. The plot follows Jack, who is invited into his best friend Iris' cabin while recovering from his brother's passing. When he sleeps with Iris' sister, Hannah, the trio find themselves in an unexpectedly awkward situation.

Like all the best dramedies, Your Sister's Sister finds humor in the tragedy of everyday life. Supported by three stellar performances, the film aptly navigates its intriguing yet challenging premise, offering an insightful look into the dynamic of romantic relationships and sisterly bonds. Although not a romantic comedy, Your Sister's Sister is compelling and ultimately satisfying, even if it never conforms to the expected tropes from the well-known genre.

7 'Mary Poppins Returns' (2018)

Director: Rob Marshall

Stepping into the shoes of one of pop culture's most iconic characters is never easy. However, if there was ever a choice to bring Mary Poppins back to life, it was always Emily Blunt. The English actress plays the famous nanny in Mary Poppins Returns, which follows her journey back to the Banks' home to care for an older Michael and his children.

Although the film itself can't compare to the 1964 musical classic, Blunt is more than a worthy heir to Julie Andrews' legacy. Her take on Mary Poppins is loyal to the character's essence without copying Andrews' approach. In fact, Blunt opts for an even more prickly approach, placing particular emphasis on Mary's sharper traits—vanity, pride, and elusiveness. Blunt's Mary Poppins is dynamic yet familiarly stoic, successfully reinventing the role for a new generation. And considering who came behind her, it's a mightily impressive feat.

6 'Looper' (2012)

Director: Rian Johnson

Long before he reinvented the whodunit genre, Rian Johnson directed one of the best sci-fi movies from the 2010s. Looper stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as hitman Joe, who finds himself protecting a young mother and her son from his vengeful future self, who traveled to the past to kill the boy.

Daring and genuinely surprising, Looper is a fascinating look at the potential repercussions of a simple choice and how someone's entire fate can be made in only a few seconds. Blunt is devastating as Sarah, the young mother protecting her child from a danger that might actually come from within. The role is fiery, confrontational, and magnetic, defying easy interpretations. Blunt plays Sarah with all the conviction of a warrior while imbuing her with surprising moments of warmth. In a career full of Oscar-worthy performances, Looper is arguably the first time Blunt was genuinely robbed of AMPAS' recognition.

5 'The Devil Wears Prada' (2006)

Director: David Frankel

Although My Summer of Love was Blunt's film debut, The Devil Wears Prada was her breakthrough project. The actress steals every scene as the haughty and boastful Emily Charlton, Miranda Priestley's first assistant, who finds her role and security threatened by the arrival of Anne Hathaway's Andy.

It's incredibly difficult to shine when Meryl Streep is doing career-best work as the now-iconic boss from hell, Miranda Priestley, but Blunt succeeded. Emily is the secret weapon in The Devil Wears Prada, a hilariously wicked yet never outright awful mean girl with some of the film's best lines and jokes. Blunt is spectacular in the role, embodying Emily's arrogance yet preventing her from being an outright antagonist. A true star-is-born role, Emily is biting yet irresistible and hilarious, and it's all thanks to Blunt's sharp sense of humor and, as it turns out, self-awareness.

4 'A Quiet Place' (2018)

Director: John Krasinski

Blunt was directed by her husband, John Krasinski, in the 2018 sci-fi horror A Quiet Place. Set in a world devastated by an invasion of blind aliens with acute hearing, the plot follows a family grieving the passing of their youngest son. As they prepare for the arrival of a new baby, the family must fight to stay alive.

A Quiet Place greatly benefits from the real-life and well-known bond between Blunt and Krasinski. Deprived of language, the pair must rely on expressions and furtive glances, resulting in a profoundly believable and sweeping depiction of love in the face of hardship. Blunt delivers a masterclass in A Quiet Place, especially during the now-famous birthing scene. The film itself is a thrilling exploration of family and parenthood, imbued with classic sci-fi chills that make it all the more captivating. A Quiet Place earned Blunt some of the best reviews in her career and cemented Krasinski as a talented and promising director.

3 'Edge of Tomorrow' (2014)

Director: Doug Liman

When looking at her career, it's clear that Emily Blunt is an underrated sci-fi queen. The actress plays the tough Sergeant Rita Vrataski in Doug Liman's ambitious sci-fi action film Edge of Tomorrow, starring opposite a delightful Tom Cruise, cast against type here.

Blunt has never been one to avoid risks, and her career is full of intriguing detours into genre content one might not necessarily expect from a typical English flower. Edge of Tomorrow shows Blunt at her badass best, the perfect companion for an equally impressive Tom Cruise, who subverts his action-man persona in favor of a more subtle approach to heroism. Edge of Tomorrow is a highlight of Blunt's career, a unique and daring entry into thinking-person sci-fi and a powerful showcase of Blunt's versatility. It remains impressive just how convincing and commanding she is in the role, creating one of the few truly iconic sci-fi heroines from the 21st century.

2 'Oppenheimer' (2023)

Director: Christopher Nolan

After years of wonderful, unrecognized performances, Blunt finally received her first Oscar nomination for playing Kitty Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's 2023 epic biographical thriller Oppenheimer. Cillian Murphy stars as the titular scientist, with Blunt co-starring as his volatile and fierce wife.

It's very easy to discard what Blunt does in Oppenheimer; her role could simply come across as a traditional wife, a supporting player in the titular man's story. However, Blunt is a quiet scene-stealer, commanding the scene every time she opens her mouth. In her hands, Kitty is a force of nature, a constant in Oppenheimer's life, unafraid to speak her mind and stand up for him, especially when he won't do it himself. Blunt's best scene showcases all she brings to Oppenheimer: it's a cathartic moment that lives and dies with her performance, as she says everything audiences have been wanting to say for over two hours. Oppenheimer is a modern masterpiece, and Kitty is among Nolan's best female characters, all thanks to Blunt, who turns a simple line into a desperate and explosive plea.

1 'Sicario' (2015)

Director: Denis Villeneuve

What happens when one of this generation's best directors joins forces with an equally talented leading lady? One of the best films from the 2010s is born. Under the direction of Denis Villeneuve, Blunt delivers arguably her best performance to date as Special FBI Agent Kate Mercer in the action thriller Sicario.

Featuring some of Villeneuve's most inspired directorial moments, Sicario is a riveting thriller that never settles for cheap shocks. Blunt is outstanding as Mercer, wearing the character's idealism on her sleeve while keeping her competent and gripping. Sicario is Emily Blunt's movie from beginning to end, and the actress commands every minute of it. Even when the film threatens to succumb to implausibility, Blunt keeps the whole thing afloat through sheer confidence and determination. It's a brilliant performance, a case study of an actor single-handedly elevating above-average material and turning it into a performing masterclass.

