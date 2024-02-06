The Big Picture My Summer of Love is a critically acclaimed indie film that showcases Emily Blunt's breakout role and diverges from her blockbuster roles.

The movie explores themes of class disparity and teenage ennui through the unlikely friendship between two girls from different socio-economic backgrounds.

Blunt's performance as Tamsin, the manipulative and detached character, highlights her early talent and command onscreen, making My Summer of Love one of her most underrated performances.

Long before her celebrated turns in movies like The Devil Wear Prada, A Quiet Place, or her now Oscar-nominated supporting role in Oppenheimer, British actress Emily Blunt found her beginnings on the silver screen in the 2004 film My Summer of Love. Directed by Paweł Pawlikowski, My Summer of Love is a sensual and moody twist on a coming-of-age tale revolving around two girls from different socio-economic backgrounds who strike up an unlikely friendship under the blazing summer sun in the idyllic countryside of England.

Through its commentaries on class disparity and teenage ennui, My Summer of Love became a critical hit among indie film lovers upon its release, who swiftly flocked to Blunt’s alluring and rebellious take on her character. With the Oscars quickly approaching, fans of Blunt’s decades-spanning career might find interest in checking out her breakout role, especially since My Summer of Love’s sensibilities are so far from the blockbuster roles she's become associated with in recent years.

My Summer of Love In the Yorkshire countryside, working-class tomboy Mona meets the exotic, pampered Tamsin. Over the summer season, the two young women discover they have much to teach one another, and much to explore together. Director Pawel Pawlikowski Cast Natalie Press , Emily Blunt Paddy Considine , Dean Andrews , Michelle Byrne , Paul Antony-Barber Runtime 86 minutes Release Date July 1, 2005

What is 'My Summer of Love' About?

Liberally adapted from a 2001 novel of the same name, My Summer of Love revolves around Mona (Natalie Press) and Tamsin (Blunt), two young women who develop an intimately close connection in the quiet English village where they live. Mona comes from a working-class background and lives with her formerly incarcerated older brother above a dingy pub owned by their dead mother. Tamsin is back home with her wealthy, posh parents in their beautiful country manor after being suspended from boarding school.

After a chance encounter, Tamsin quickly takes Mona under her wing, pulling Mona into her upper-crust orbit and sharing raucous times under cloudless summer skies, complete with cigarettes, sunbathing, and magic mushrooms. As their bond intensifies, it becomes clear that Mona’s infatuation with Tamsin evolves into an unbalanced power dynamic, where Tamsin can leverage her higher status to manipulate Mona’s behavior and ideas of the world.

‘My Summer of Love’ Creates a Sensual Atmosphere

Focus Features

My Summer of Love combines richly constructed female characters, ominous undertones, and the unique freedom of youth found in classic European vacation films such as those by Éric Rohmer to create a nuanced and indelible movie that still holds up twenty years since its release. Shot by Polish cinematographer Ryszard Lenczewski with a handheld camera that oscillates between static frames and shaky tracking shots, the visual language of the movie feels attuned to the uncertainty that Mona faces in her life.

The movie was filmed over five weeks during the height of summer, which comes across strongly through the blazing natural lighting of many scenes and the accentuation of the yellow-green of the wilting grass and trees. This sensation of eternal summer dramatically contributes to the overall tone of the film and pays tribute to its coming-of-age narrative, since that season is so connected to the transitional phases of growing.

‘My Summer of Love’ Confronts Conflicting Class Dynamics

Close

From the moment Mona and Tomsin first meet, the film places paramount emphasis on the inequity between the two girls due to their contrasting class statuses. In their first scene, Mona is lying in the grass on the side of the road with her beat-up motor scooter. She opens her eyes to see Tamsin appear high above her, riding a magnificent white horse. Showing the girls on different visual planes –– Tamsin above and Mona below –– the film points to the class disparity that divides them. Mona is shallowly wowed by Tamsin’s mansion, her cello skills, and her references to Nietzsche and Freud.

As their friendship blossoms, Tamsin leverages her wealth and status to manipulate Mona’s emotions, with the latter’s turbulent family life making her an easy target for Tamsin’s deceitful stories. As My Summer of Love moves along, it becomes clear that Tamsin sees Mona as a plaything, quite literally a doll she can dress up for her amusement. This revelation of inequality grows more potent as My Summer of Love reaches its finale.

Emily Blunt Shines in 'My Summer of Love'

Roughly twenty years old at the time of the movie’s release, My Summer of Love marked Blunt’s first silver screen performance. Her embodiment of Tamsin’s character is perfectly detached and authoritative. Blunt can command her co-stars with just a look, tapping into her character’s sense of privilege and ownership over Mona and the rest of the village’s working-class population. In the film’s most twisted moment, Blunt delivers the line: “I was just playing a part, that wasn’t even me,” Poisonously reflective of Tamsin’s capacity for manipulation and lack of empathy for others. Inversely, Blunt's part also encapsulates much of the freedom and joie de vivre ingrained in the film's sensibilities and leanings into the coming-of-age genre. For her first performance in a movie, Blunt’s talent shines through, especially in consideration of My Summer of Love’s small cast and indie sensibilities.

Despite it being her first movie role and a showcase of her early talent, My Summer of Love remains one of Blunt’s most underrated performances, especially in comparison to much of the blockbuster fare that has come to define much of the British actress’s long and fruitful career. Upon release, My Summer of Love was embraced by many film critics in the United Kingdom, who hailed the movie’s alluring visual and narrative language.

At the 2005 BAFTA Awards, My Summer of Love picked up the prize for Best British Film, and also numerous other nominations among British award voting bodies, including the British Independent Film Awards. Despite its acclaim, the movie went on to make less than three million dollars at the global box office. With Blunt’s star power being revamped by recently earning her first Oscar nomination for her supporting role as Kitty in Oppenheimer, fans of hers should check out her first role on the silver screen in My Summer of Love.

My Summer of Love is available to rent or buy on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video