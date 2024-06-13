The Big Picture Emily Blunt is in talks to join Steven Spielberg's UFO film, currently described as a "two-hander."

Spielberg and Blunt have a high success rate in Hollywood, with numerous hits and accolades between them.

Fans can expect a treat with Blunt's acting prowess and Spielberg's directing talent in the upcoming project.

Fresh off her first Oscar nomination, one of Oppenheimer's biggest standouts is circling an exciting new role. A new report from Deadline revealed that Emily Blunt, who starred opposite Cillian Murphy in Christopher Nolan's 2023 Oscar-sweeping epic, is in early talks to join Steven Spielberg's UFO film at Universal Pictures. The story for the film comes from Spielberg himself, but Jurassic Park partner David Koepp will serve as the scribe with Kristie Macosko Krieger producing. Not many details about the movie are known at this time, other than it being described as a "two-hander," meaning Blunt will take on one of the two biggest roles in the film.

Spielberg's most recent outing came with The Fabelmans, the 2022 coming-of-age period drama which was nominated for seven Oscars, but failed to bring home a single trophy. The film stars Michelle Williams, Judd Hirsch, and Paul Dano, and follows a young boy named Sammy Fabelman on his journey to become a filmmaker. Spielberg also directed West Side Story in 2021, another movie that received seven Oscar nominations but did net a win for Ariana DeBose (Best Supporting Actress) for her performance as Anita. Spielberg has won three Oscars in his career, one for Saving Private Ryan and two for Schindler's List, and is well regarded as one of the most influential filmmakers of all time.

Emily Blunt and Steven Spielberg Are a Match Made in Heaven

When you make art and work in Hollywood as long as Spielberg and Blunt have, it's natural for there to be some misses mixed in, but these two have about as high of a success rate as anyone. Spielberg has so many hits to his name that only winning three Oscars over the course of such an illustrious career feels like a crime. The man behind some of the biggest movie franchises of all time, in Indiana Jones movies and Jurassic Park, has proven to know exactly what people want, and how they want it delivered to them.

As for Blunt, it's clear from one scroll through her filmography that she knows how to choose a script. Although her first Oscar nomination came just last year, she's also starred in hits such as Sicario, Edge of Tomorrow, and The Devil Wears Prada alongside the likes of Josh Brolin, Jon Bernthal, Tom Cruise, and Meryl Streep. With her acting prowess and Spielberg's directorial talent, fans are in for a treat when Spielberg's next outing hits the big screen.

Spielberg and Blunt's upcoming film does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and check out Blunt opposite Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy, now playing in theaters.

