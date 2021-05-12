Emily Blunt isn’t holding back when sharing her feelings about the juggernaut that is the superhero genre. She recently said it has “been exhausted” when catching up with Howard Stern (via Insider). The Mary Poppins Returns actress noted that the genre has permeated not just through film, but through television as well. “We are inundated—it’s not only all the movies, it’s the endless TV shows as well. It’s not to say that I’d never want to play one, it would just have to be something so cool and like a really cool character, and then I’d be interested,” she admitted.

Blunt was famously first cast as Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a. Black Widow, before it went to Scarlett Johansson, but she had to drop out of Iron Man 2 due to scheduling conflicts. While admitting that she doesn’t think superhero films are “beneath her,” she’s not sure she’d want to step into a superhero role in the future. “I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr. It would’ve been amazing. But I don’t know if superhero movies are for me. They’re not up my alley. I don’t like them. I really don’t,” she told Stern.

That definitely puts the nail in the coffin for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans who were hoping to see the Quiet Place actress cast as Sue Storm in the upcoming Fantastic 4 movie. Blunt commented on those rumors as well, clarifying that they’re none other than “fan-castings.” “No one has received a phone call. That’s just people saying, ‘Wouldn’t that be great?'” she revealed during a recent press conference. (“No one” refers to both Blunt as well as her superstar husband John Krasinski, who is a fan favorite to play Sue Storm’s husband, Reed Richards.)

While it all could be a ruse to thwart the reveal of her casting as Sue Storm, we believe she hasn’t joined the upcoming project based on her very direct comments. While she steers clear of the superhero genre, Blunt has several big projects in the works including the television series The English and the completed Jungle Cruise alongside Dwayne Johnson.

Always looming is the Edge of Tomorrow sequel, Live Die Repeat which would see Blunt return as Rita, the Angel of Verdun. Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman told Collider in January, “The stars are the gatekeepers. If you can get Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt to commit to the movie, it’s going to happen.” No official word yet if Live Die Repeat is happening.

