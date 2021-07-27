Is there a role for her alongside Black Adam in a future DC movie? You never know...

Emily Blunt is biding her time. The British actress has turned down numerous comic book movies over the years, and now, in a superheroic feat of entertainment journalism, her Jungle Cruise co-star Dwayne Johnson has managed to get her to explain why.

"It's always about story, and [playing] a character I haven't done," Blunt said of the many superhero roles she has turned down. "It's not something I've felt the inclination to do before, but it's not something I turn my nose up at -- at all. It's just that it hasn't been the right moment or the right thing," explained Blunt, who noted she would be interested in pursuing a comic book movie "if the script was right."

Since Blunt and Johnson have fantastic chemistry together in Jungle Cruise and share an easy rapport in joint interviews, it was only natural for Collider's Steven Weintraub to ask Johnson if he could make room for Blunt in a future DC movie featuring Black Adam.

"Look, I have sent Emily a lot of photos from Black Adam, and obviously she has a great relationship with Jaume Collet-Serra, who is our director on Jungle Cruise and who just did Black Adam for us, too," said Johnson, who likely understands Blunt's reticence to playing a brand-name superhero having no doubt turned down dozens of superhero offers himself prior to playing Black Adam.

"I've always been very, very impressed with the choices that Emily has made. Now that I've gotten to know her and become one of her best friends, I [can] look back and see that what's just as important are the things that she's passed on, which is really what [put] her in this position that she's in today."

Image via Disney

RELATED: First 'Jungle Cruise' Social Reactions Call It a Fun, Spirited Adventure That Feels Like an Actual Theme Park Ride

Johnson speaks the truth, as the public tends to judge actors based on the movies they do without knowing the context surrounding those complicated decisions, or which others projects they were offered and decided to turn down. What's clear from the video above is that Johnson is in awe of Blunt's talent and is eager to collaborate with her again.

Blunt, for her part, said "I'm never working with Dwayne again," though she was only joking. "I am going to find something. We want to find something... something different from Jungle Cruise," said the actress.

Johnson echoed that sentiment, teasing a (very fake) Black Adam spinoff that would be called White Betty.

"You're going to play White Betty, for sure," joked Johnson. "It's going to be amazing. You and Collider and everybody's gonna love it."

"White Betty! Watch out," Blunt said with a laugh.

Of course, White Betty is not an actual DC character, but if Johnson does invent a new superhero with that name, here's hoping he casts 99-year-old Betty White while he still can. After all, Blunt may have won a Golden Globe, but White has five Emmys and she's ready for her Oscar in the event that Johnson's Black Adam needs a little help from Hollywood's favorite nonagenarian.

Look for more from our interview with Blunt and Johnson soon.

Jungle Cruise opens in theaters this Friday, July 30, and the film debuts on Disney+ the same day.

Image via Disney

KEEP READING: Exclusive: ‘Jungle Cruise’ Producer Hiram Garcia on the Story Idea That Unlocked the Movie, Sequel Possibilities, and More

Share Share Tweet Email

'Untold' Trailer Reveals Netflix's Docuseries About the Biggest Sports Events Time to see behind the curtain of some of the most famous sports events ever.

Read Next