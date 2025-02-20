Horror films can work in any season, but there's just something extra creepy about a scary movie set in the winter. All-time classics like The Thing and The Shining took place in the coldest months, along with more recent and smaller films such as Frozen and the Cold Prey franchise. Winter is often a time when we're enclosed in small areas to fight off the elements, which can lead to restricted and claustrophobic plots. Such is the case for 2007's Wind Chill, directed by Gregory Jacobs and starring Ashton Holmes, Martin Donovan, and a future Hollywood megastar, Emily Blunt. One viewing of Wind Chill and you can see why Blunt was cast and how she became so famous. She is able to play a character that's both unlikable and easy to root for, all while trapped in a crashed car on the side of a barren road where something evil waits just outside.

What Is 'Wind Chill' About?