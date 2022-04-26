Roku Original, Slip is really picking up steam, adding four new actors to its ever expanding call sheet. Filling out the principal cast will be Emily Hampshire, Tymika Tafari, Whitmer Thomas, and Amar Chadha-Patel. The new roll-out will join the previously announced star Zoe Lister-Jones, who also serves the comedy series as writer and director.

Currently filming in Toronto, Slip will follow the story of Lister-Jones’ character as she time hops through different realities in an attempt to rediscover herself and find peace in her perfectly fine marriage. As she struggles to uncover what’s best for her, it seems as though the answer has been right in front of her the entire time.

While we don’t have character descriptions yet, we do know the new character’s names. Schitt’s Creek alum, Hampshire, will be stepping into the role of Sandy. Known best for her portrayal of the cynical clerk, Stevie Budd, in the fan favorite comedy, we’re guessing that the folks behind Slip will use Hampshire’s perfectly timed comedic edge to their advantage. Tafari will play the role of Gina. The series will mark the first time the actress has held a leading role in a television show with her past projects featuring her in one-off episodes. Of those parts, Tafari has appeared in pieces including Revenge of the Black Best Friend, Murdoch Mysteries, and even lent her voice to the hit children’s series, Paw Patrol for an episode back in 2013.

Thomas joins the cast as Elijah. Fans may know the comedian from his hour-long HBO comedy special, The Golden One, as well as his part as Joe in the Aidy Bryant led Hulu series, Shrill. The actor also lent his vocal talents to the FXX comedy series, Stone Quackers. Finally, Chadha-Patel held a leading role in the horror film Dashcam, as well as smaller parts in projects such as Disney’s live-action version of Aladdin and The Wheel of Time series. Along with Slip, fans can catch Chadha-Patel in the upcoming television series, Willow, which will act as a sequel to the fan-favorite 1988 fantasy film.

With all the new names attaching themselves to Slip, fans are in for a comedic treat as Lister-Jones’ character, Mae Cannon, travels through different universes to find her sense of purpose. The series will be Dakota Johnson's TeaTime Pictures' debut TV production. Check out the show’s official synopsis below:

The seven-episode comedy series tells the story of Mae Cannon (Lister-Jones), a 30-something that finds herself restless inside a marriage that totally works. The series will follow Mae through a fantastical journey of parallel universes, as she enters new relationships, trying to find her way back to her partner, and ultimately, herself.

There is currently no release date for Slip.

