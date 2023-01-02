Emily in Paris Season 3 is extra messy. The show that began as a seemingly harmless escapist fantasy about an American girl living her French dream is now something else entirely. Featuring love triangles, cheating, lying, and even unwanted pregnancies, the show kicks the drama up to an eleven, cementing its dubious reputation as one of Netflix's biggest guilty pleasures.

The characters from Emily in Paris are hardly the only ones on television who love messy drama. Many other shows feature insatiable figures who love and live for the mess they cause. Whether scheming, manipulating, lying, or cheating, these characters can't get enough; the messier it gets, the better.

'Emily in Paris' (2020-)

Emily in Paris is a fashion lover's dream. The show has beautiful scenery and a cast of even more beautiful people in gorgeous outfits worrying over trivial matters. However, the show has become increasingly messier starting in season 2, with nearly every character living for the chaos they provoke.

From the indecisive Emily — who insists on spending time with her friend's boyfriend, who she is also supposedly in love with — to the tumultuous Camille — who cheats on her boyfriend and agrees to marry him despite distrusting him — everyone in the show is an agent of chaos. And that's without mentioning Sylvie, the woman who lives and breathes mess.

'Gilmore Girls' (2000 - 2007)

Image via Warner Bros.

Despite its reputation as the ultimate show to cozy up to during the fall season, Gilmore Girls is surprisingly messy. The eponymous mother-daughter duo is selfish and unexpectedly destructive, wreaking havoc in everyone's lives without much care.

Lorelai agrees to marry Max on a whim and promptly cancels the engagement on a similar impulse. She enters a relationship with her father's business partner and spends years cultivating an on-again-off-again with Christopher. For her part, Rory dumps Dean for Jess before returning to him while he's already married to Lindsay before entering her highly toxic relationship with Logan. Stars Hollow is a messy place, indeed.

'Glee' (2009 - 2015)

Image via FOX

The show about a band of high school outsiders bonding to form a Glee Club spent as much time dealing with teen drama as it did covering Top 40 hits. Nearly every character in Glee was a drama king and queen, including the teachers -- especially the teachers.

McKinley High had it all: cheating boyfriends, girlfriends, husbands, and wives; teenagers getting high on vitamins; fake pregnancies; real pregnancies; people outing each other on the hallways; Sue Sylvester marrying herself. Glee was chaos by way of high school karaoke, and fans lived for it.

'Grey's Anatomy' (2005 -)

Grey's Anatomy is more over-the-top than messy, but the characters are still enamored with the drama they cause. The hospital has seen everything from hostage situations to patients with toxic blood poisoning the doctors in the OR. However, the characters still find enough time to deal with their messy love lives.

Meredith is back in the saddle after the tragic death of her husband. Her love story with Derek was convoluted enough to sustain eleven seasons of drama, but she had more than enough energy left in her to hold eight more seasons. Television has many overblown dramas, but Grey's Anatomy has a special place in the pantheon of excess -- and mess.

'The Flight Attendant' (2020 -)

Image via HBO Max

Cassandra Bowden is one of television's best characters. A self-destructive, self-sabotaging flight attendant struggling with substance addiction, Cassie is one of the best antiheroes on TV and a hugely compelling and engaging figure.

Mad props must go to Kaley Cuoco for her tour-de-force performance, which went a long way in making Cassie relatable and sympathetic. However, the fact remains that she is one hot mess. Cassie is attracted to chaos, spending most of The Flight Attendant's two seasons fighting with her instincts to complicate everything. And while the ending hints at a new beginning for Cassie, she had to hit rock bottom first to put her act together.

'The Sex Lives of College Girls' (2021 -)

Image Via HBO Max

The Sex Lives of College Girls is one of the best shows currently streaming on HBO Max, and more people should be talking about it. The plot is fairly standard -- four girls form an unlikely bond while rooming together in college --, but the execution brings out the best in its talented cast and captures the Gen Z vibe with a lighthearted yet raunchy tone.

Most of the show's storylines deal with the girls' love lives. And, considering they're in college, things get really messy really fast. However, there's an undeniable charm in the girls' dilemmas; their mess isn't harmful or problematic to anyone but themselves. The show is a coming-of-age comedy to a tee, and growing up means making a ton of mistakes.

'Gossip Girl' (2007 - 2012)

Most teen shows feature a heavy dose of drama, but it's often against the characters' wishes. Not Gossip Girl. These kids love the drama; they actively pursue it, using the eponymous blogger in their schemes and power plays, wreaking massive havoc and leaving a trail of destruction.

The Upper East Side is a world of immense wealth and privilege, and the kids in Gossip Girl use it to get away with nearly everything. Perhaps that's why they love mess so much; they know that, no matter what they do, they will always come out on top. The show was the ultimate guilty pleasure when it premiered in 2007, and even if time hasn't been exactly kind to it, Gossip Girl remains a precious gem of debauchery.

'Élite' (2018 -)

Image via Netflix

Teen shows will sometimes deal with the usual drama. Perhaps someone stole someone else's boyfriend, or a friendship ended because of lies and deceit. Then there's Élite, the show where there's a new murder every school year.

Élite is an ode to excess, an over-the-top, unsubtle mess of a show that becomes increasingly nonsensical with each new season. The kids in Élite live for the chaos, going so far as to actively provoke it to entertain themselves. These teenagers aren't content with throwing parties or disobeying their parents; instead; they're into threesomes, incest, murder plots, and outsmarting the police at every turn. "Messy" doesn't even begin to cover it.

'Never Have I Ever' (2020 -)

Image via Netflix

Few characters are as messy as Never Have I Ever's Devi Vishwakumar. She is arrogant, insecure, somewhat self-destructive, reckless, and often insensitive. And yet, she is one of the most interesting characters on television, a flawed heroine for the internet age.

Never Have I Ever is a brilliant show and one of Netflix's biggest gems, largely thanks to Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's performance as Devi. She is a character who empowers people to try, make mistakes, get things wrong, and start over. Devi loves mess -- heck, she is the mess incarnate. However, that's what makes her fascinating and relatable. More characters should be as unapologetic as her.

'Sex and the City' (1998 - 2004)

Carrie Bradshaw is the original queen of mess. Whether chasing after an emotionally unavailable man who breaks her heart one too many times or cheating on a genuinely good guy with said emotionally unavailable man, Carrie redefined what being messy is all about.

Sex and the City broke barriers and defied conventions, and a huge part of its success was due to having a hot mess like Carrie as the protagonist. Much like New York itself, la Bradshaw is self-centered, self-sabotaging, loud, chaotic, and unstoppable, a force of nature whose mess came from within. And while many hate her for it, it's undeniable that television has never had nor will ever have another Carrie Bradshaw.