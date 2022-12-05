We are just weeks away until audiences can finally say bonjour to saison trois of Emily In Paris and the anticipation is mounting. The Netflix comedy follows bubbly Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) on her big move from Chicago to Paris in pursuit of her dream job in marketing. Despite trying to see the positive in every situation, Emily grapples with adapting to cultural norms, making herself heard at Savoir under the thumb of her manager Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) all whilst juggling an on-and-off romance of epic proportions with her best friend Camille's (Camille Razat) barely-ex boyfriend Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).

Ahead of what is tipped to be a very scandalous new season, audiences have been given a taste of what is to come in brand-new character posters. The first of which spotlights Emily front and center in a sophisticated checked monochrome blazer with fringe sleeves and a matching skirt. In what can only be interpreted as a nod to a more poised season for Emily, her outfit is tied together seamlessly with black pumps and an effortless messy-on-purpose updo, which shows off her new fringe. For fans of the show, this is particularly noteworthy because Emily's neon-loaded fashion over the past two seasons has been a heavy point of discussion. A more toned-down outfit appears to hint Emily has finally found her feet in the French capital and is no longer screaming 'tourist' from her pores.

Another character poster depicts a suave return for Emily's new British beau Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). In the poster, banker Alfie gushes charisma in a three-piece pin-striped suit. Meanwhile, Emily's former flame and talented chef Gabriel looks the picture of casual comfort as he poses in a brown shirt, grey t-shirt and jeans. The stark contrast between the two posts visually feels like a physical depiction of the differences between the characters and their relationships with Emily. On one hand, is the ever-relaxed Gabriel who is always a little too nonchalant about his feelings, and on the other is Alfie who spent half of season two coming on pretty strongly about his.

Emily's messy love life has been a focal point of Emily In Paris over the two installments, with her left conflicted over her cat-and-mouse romance with Gabriel and then frazzled by her rapidly evolving enemies-to-lovers connection with Alfie. Season three is set to add a sprinkle of further confusion into the mix with a trailer for the show making it clear that Emily and Alfie are giving things a real go but she - unsurprisingly - can't seem to get Gabriel out of her head. Given Emily's track record, which man will conquer her heart for good is anybody's guess.

Season three of Emily In Paris returns for more drama on Netflix on December 21. You can check out the posters and a trailer for the show below:

