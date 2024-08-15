The Big Picture Transport to France with Emily in Paris for a whirlwind of fashion, luxury, romance, drama, and excitement.

Meet captivating characters like Antoine, Camille, Alfie, Gabriel, Luc, Julien, Pierre, Emily, Mindy, and Sylvie.

Enjoy the drama and excess with characters who are ambitious, charming, intriguing, and layered, adding depth to the show.

When it comes to fun, escapist television, Emily in Paris is about as good as it gets. Transport to France and enter a whirlwind world of fashion, luxury, romance, drama, food, and excitement. The romantic comedy-drama, which now has its fourth season, is filmed on location with an exciting story centered around the title character Emily (Lily Collins). She’s a talented young woman who moves to Paris on assignment for her company and ends up staying longer than she expected.

Through her time there, Emily meets many characters, each of whom brings their own je ne sais quoi to the story. Some are more captivating than others, whether they stand out because they’re nice and charming, stereotypically Parisian, or even sometimes downright aloof.

10 Antoine Lambert

Played by William Abadie

Image via Netflix

Antoine is the wealthy owner of the perfume company Maison Lavaux who becomes Emily’s client and seems fascinated by her. It’s later revealed that he has also been having an affair with Sylvie for some time, despite being presumably happily married.

Antoine is always well put together, suave, and charming. There’s something about him that draws people to his presence beyond just his money, power, and material things. There’s always drama and excess when he’s on screen. But he’s ambitious, knows what he wants, and isn’t afraid to do what it takes to get it. He can also at times come across as arrogant, as though he believes he deserves anything he desires. He’s a stereotypical slimy businessman on the show that’s so bad it’s good. But that’s precisely what makes him interesting.

9 Camille deLalisse

Played by Camille Razat

Image via Netflix

Fans really want to like Camille. She’s sweet, kind, and wants to make something of herself beyond her family’s wealth. But her initial introduction was soured because she was Gabriel’s long-time love when fans wanted to see Emily and Gabriel together. It was clear as soon as Emily and Gabriel met that there was a spark and Camille only seemed to get in the way.

Nonetheless, she is always sweet to Emily and goes out of her way to be a friend. Her status as French nobility and heiress to a champagne business sometimes clouds her judgement, such as her failure to acknowledge that Gabriel wants a much simpler life. Despite her outwardly positive and lovely nature, Camille is also a victim of her own privilege.

8 Alfred “Alfie” Peterson

Played by Lucien Laviscount

Image via Netflix

Alfie enters in the third season as a new love interest for Emily. The two seem to hit it off, if not playfully at first. Alfie seems like he would be perfect for Emily, and they get along swimmingly once they begin dating. But the voice that continues to say Gabriel is for Emily makes fans see Alfie as nothing more than a roadblock. He’s like the Aidan (John Corbett) counterpart from Sex and the City: he’s so good for her, yet he still doesn’t quite seem right.

Nonetheless, he’s sarcastic yet serious, fun yet driven, and deeply in love with Emily. Fans love that he and Emily both share the inability to speak French fluently, which makes Alfie someone Emily feels most comfortable with. Despite having a demanding job as a banker, however, Alfie seems less career-driven than Emily, which makes him either an odd match or a perfect complement. Fans haven’t yet completely figured him out.

7 Gabriel

Played by Lucas Bravo

Image via Netflix

Gabriel is the person fans want to root for right from the beginning, not only because of his electric chemistry with Emily, but because he seems to be a downright good person. Despite cheating on his girlfriend Camille with Emily, he’s one-half of an age-old story of forbidden love. Except it’s his girlfriend who is holding him back from following his dreams of opening a restaurant in his small town and not the other way around.

For Emily, Gabriel feels like home on the fan favorite show, despite her being miles away from her true home whenever she sees him. As a deeply talented chef, recognizing how much passion Gabriel puts into his work makes fans love and respect him even more. He’s central to the love triangle theme on the show, and despite the fact that he has had a tough time making the right decision in love, fans want him to end up happy.

6 Luc

Played by Bruno Gouery

Image via Netflix

Every show needs a character for comic relief, and in Emily in Paris, that’s Luc. He’s a stereotypical Parisian, a quirky and eccentric character who, together with Julien, make up a hilarious duo. While Luc is serious about his job, he’s also just as serious about enjoying life. He’s one of the few people who went out of his way to help Emily when she was a fish out of water at the company.

Luc is the perfect side character/friend, the person everyone knows they can count on. What fans love about Luc is that he makes no apologies for who he is and will never be anyone but himself. But he also has secrets and a different side to him that he seemingly only shares as needed, like the news that he had once dated a famous food critic.

5 Julien

Played by Samuel Arnold

Julien is another character who makes no apologies for who he is. He comes across as arrogant and uppity, often displeased with others who he does not believe are at his level. Initially, that included Emily with whom he butted heads in the beginning. But eventually, the two grew to be close friends.

Julien is driven and ambitious, seeing a lot more potential for himself than the current job he has. He loves to gossip and be “one of the girls,” and has impeccable though sometimes loud and daring fashion sense. Fully entrenched in the world of fashion and design, Julien is someone everyone knows will become something big in the future. While he sometimes seems jealous of Emily, it’s mostly because he wants to get the recognition he believes he deserves and to be given an opportunity to shine.

4 Pierre Cadault

Played by Jean-Christophe Bouvet

Image via Netflix

Pierre Cadault brought fans a signature line from Emily in Paris: “Ringarde!” which he called Emily when he first met her. It effectively means that she lacks style and substance and is silly and embarrassing: her style is basically boring. The eccentric and flamboyant French designer might seemingly have everything, but fans can also relate to him in a big way. Now that he is getting older, he is having a tough time competing with younger designers who know how to appeal to the changing styles of today’s youth. He is desperate to remain relevant, and deeply insecure.

Cadault comes through for Emily time and time again, however, and she for him. Seeing the relationship blossom between the famous designer and the “Ringarde” American girl is refreshing. Cadault and his dramatic theatrics, whether it’s while he’s trying to come up with a new design or handle a big opening, is one of the most entertaining parts of the show.

3 Emily Cooper

Played by Lily Collins

Image via Netflix

The protagonist of the series, Emily is central to every storyline, and shines whenever she is on screen. From her elaborate outfits and hats to her retro-styled phone cases, what’s great about Emily is that there’s more beneath the surface as well. She was sent to Paris to work on a major campaign because she is talented at her job. She understands the world of social media and what the younger generation wants, but has plenty of business savvy, too.

Whereas others might have rushed back to the U.S. with their tails between their legs because they couldn’t handle the pressure and being treated like an outsider, Emily did everything she could to rise above. She wanted to prove herself worthy and did, earning the respect of even her biggest dissenters. While she’s quirky and playful, even sometimes lives for the drama, Emily is also a passionate professional who is driven to do the best for her clients. But she never wants to hurt others in the process and values every person she comes across. She cared so much for her boss Madeline (Kate Walsh), in fact, that she couldn’t even bring herself to quit and leave the woman high and dry while pregnant, choosing to do two jobs at once so as not to disappoint anyone.

2 Mindy Chen

Played by Ashley Park

Image via Netflix

There was an instant connection when Mindy ran into Emily on a park bench, and the pair became inseparable best friends. Despite being heiress to a major business in China thanks to her business magnate father, Mindy cut ties with her family to follow her passions. She is desperate to make it big as a singer and isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty to do what she loves.

Her steadfast dedication to her craft, willing to give up a comfortable life of luxury, shows that Mindy has true values and doesn’t care about money and material things even if she has a bold fashion sense. She’s also a loyal friend to Emily who goes out of her way to be there for Emily on more than one occasion, whether it’s for advice, support, or just a shoulder to lean on. While she is on a journey to figuring out her adult life, Mindy is a free spirit who commands every room she’s in.

1 Sylvie

Played by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

Image via Netflix.

Despite her hardened attitude and general disdain for most people, as well as the harsh ways she has treated Emily, there’s something magnetic about Sylvie. She’s confident, put together, and talented at her job. She’s bitter and sullen at times, aloof and angry that people don’t meet her high expectations. It's rare to ever see her smile, even rarer to hear her laugh. She's a very guarded person.

But she also has a softer side she only lets certain people see. As she warms to Emily, fans begin to like Sylvie more and more. There are a lot of layers to Sylvie and lots of secrets, too. She’s the nut everyone wants to crack because of her air of mystery that makes her enthralling to watch. Sylvie might not be the nicest person at times. But she will never compromise and knows she’ll always come out on top because of it.

NEXT: The Best 'Emily in Paris' Episodes, Ranked