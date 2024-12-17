Season four of Emily In Paris saw everyone's favorite chaotic PR guru Emily (Lily Collins) say "Au Revoir" to Paris and "Ciao" to Rome! Now, Emily's legacy will be returning to her home territory, with the delectable Netflix drama set to transform into a theatrical fashion show titled Couture on Tour: An Emily in Paris Experience.

Since the show first aired in 2020, it has become famous for its vibrant, out-of-the-box fashion statements that undoubtedly pack a punch. The live experience is set to pull inspiration from the series' iconic wardrobe courtesy of the show's costume designer Marylin Fitoussi, who will step into the role of creative consultant for the tour. The special showcase is expected to embody the essence of Mindy's (Mindy Chen) up-market classic cabaret club La Trompette Bleue.

According to Variety, the experience will tour the sites of 25 states across America, including the likes of Atlanta, Nashville, Denver, St Louis and Kansas City, by spring 2025. It will also include various interactive elements that will immerse visitors in a world of replicas from Emily's wardrobe pulled from iconic scenes from the show.

The special tour announcement comes on the back of a deliciously dramatic fourth installment of the whimsical Netflix special. Season four saw Emily unravel entirely when a skiing trip dismantles her relationship with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) leaving her conveniently single when she encounters Italian stallion Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) in Paris.

Season Four of 'Emily in Paris' Saw Emily Move Love and Life to Rome

Their instant chemistry - coupled with a work opportunity - eventually results in Emily finding herself swapping sites of the Eiffel Tower for the Spanish Steps as she embarks on a firey rendezvous with Marcello. And because sometimes business and pleasure do align, Emily manages to close an epic deal with Marcello's family, on the basis that she remains in Rome to head up Agence Grateau's new office conveniently putting her closer to her new flame. However, with Emily's vow that Rome isn't forever and her former flame Gabriel sure to regret his decisions, there is certainly set to be another unraveling of sorts in Season 5. Despite star Bravo disapproving heavily of Gabriel's recent decisions, the actor will be returning, promising more drama for the on-and-off couple of the century.

Stay tuned at Collider for more updates on the Couture on Tour: An Emily in Paris Experience and, in the meantime, you can catch up on seasons one to four of Emily in Paris on Netflix now.

