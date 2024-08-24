The Big Picture The fashion in Emily in Paris sets a stylish backdrop, showcasing a fantasy life that contrasts with the mundane.

The characters in the series, especially Sylvie Grateau, add depth and intrigue to the Parisian setting.

The relationships portrayed, particularly the love triangle involving Emily, Gabriel, and Camille, provide entertaining drama.

It feels redundant to say that the events of 2020 impacted the world. However, I don’t think we have discussed how 2020 was a pivotal year in terms of TV. Streaming became a lifeline for people who just wanted to escape from the darkness and isolation at the time. Out of the darkness, series like Tiger King and Ted Lasso lit a match for communal watching again (for better and for worse). You just had to watch these shows, and it wasn’t like there was an excuse to watch them. What else were you doing? Of the many series that were windows of escape for me in 2020, the show that has managed to stick with me to this day is Emily in Paris.

From Darren Star, creator behind Sex and the City and Beverly Hills, 90210, Emily in Paris stars Lily Collins as an American marketing executive from Chicago who gets the opportunity to relocate to Paris. Emily gets hired by the French fashion firm to provide an American perspective, which does not sit well with her new boss, Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu). Despite the language barriers and cultural differences, Emily’s life becomes a lot more fabulous as she puts together high-end campaigns for her firm’s clients while finding love along the way. While Emily in Paris isn’t a series that I would normally gravitate towards, I truly can’t get enough of it.

Fashion Was My Entry Point Into 'Emily in Paris'

Besides its romantic location, one of the first things that caught my eye about Emily in Paris is its fashion. Costumes are an integral part of storytelling as a means of silent worldbuilding. For a series that surrounds a luxury fashion marketing firm, fashion is stitched into the fabric of Emily in Paris thanks to costume designer Marilyn Fitoussi. Also, the legendary Patricia Field, costume designer behind The Devil Wears Prada, acted as the costume consultant in the first two seasons of the series.

The fashion featured in Emily in Paris hits similar notes of affluence that we had seen in The Devil Wears Prada and Gossip Girl. Emily’s wardrobe manages to remain just out of reach yet seemingly attainable and, to be frank, overly dramatic. However, during the mundane days of endless sweatpants from my work-from-home lifestyle I was still adjusting to, there was something fresh about seeing Emily Cooper’s loud American fashion juxtaposed with the styles of her French peers and coworkers. Did I think all of Emily’s looks were great? Definitely not. Despite this, therein lies the fun found in Emily in Paris. Emily Cooper’s wardrobe represents a fantasy life of exploration and excitement that I was lacking in my life at the time (and still is).

'Emily in Paris' Is Filled With Characters That Keep Me Watching

Of course, Emily in Paris is not just about fashion; it’s also about the characters wearing those outfits. Despite her lack of preparation for moving to France, the titular Emily is a resourceful go-getter, which makes her incredibly savvy and, at times, annoyingly off-putting to her French coworkers. With her perky, friendly attitude, Emily endears herself to her coworkers through her dedication and successful campaigns. Outside of her job, Emily is extremely sociable, making friends wherever she goes. However, I find Emily very relatable in her inability to make important decisions and the need to be a fixer. Yes, it can be frustrating watching Emily weigh her options between working for Madeline (Kate Walsh) or Sylvie; in fact, it’s also agonizing to watch Emily struggle between her feelings for Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo). As someone who’s also guilty of making decisions until something falls through on its own, I can’t help but root for her — because maybe it will inspire me to be better about the difficult decisions of my life. Plus, it’s hard to be mad at a character whose enthusiasm for Paris is a palate cleanser for the current cynicism surrounding me and the world.

A plethora of colorful characters make up Emily’s corner of Paris. If there’s one MVP from Emily in Paris, that honor goes to Sylvie Grateau. On paper, Sylvie is like the French second cousin of Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). With her tough, uncompromising exterior, she’s the fabulous French woman you’d expect as the boss of a high-end fashion marketing firm. Often, Emily’s vision for a campaign comes into conflict with Sylvie, yet she will swoop in and handle a crisis with poise. However, that’s just the jumping-off point for Sylvie; the layers to her character are magnetic to watch. While her husband Laurent (Arnaud Binard) runs his nightclub in Saint-Tropez, Sylvie has had her own affairs in Paris, one of them being her long-time client, Antoine Lambert (William Abadie). In Season 4 Part 1, Sylvie comes forward with her own MeToo story with her former boss, Louis de Leon (Pierre Deny), who also happens to be an investor in her husband’s new club. Despite the challenges she faces, Sylvie is confident in who she is and continues to live life by her own rules, which continues to engage and inspire me.

I Love Watching 'Emily in Paris' Relationships Play Out On-Screen

It’s not a series set in the City of Love without some romance. During the first season, Emily develops a crush on Gabriel, the attractive chef who lives in her building, but her feelings for him get more complicated after she learns he's in a long-term relationship with Camille (Camille Razat), whom she also befriends. Since then, this love triangle has evolved into a love pentagon — Emily, Alfie, and Gabriel; Gabriel, Emily, and Camille; and Camile, Gabriel, and Sofia (Melia Kreiling). It certainly doesn’t help that Emily, Gabriel, Camille, and Sofia all lived in the same building at one point during Season 4. Emily’s complicated romances do make me thankful that my love life isn’t as dramatic as hers. (Although, I wouldn’t say no to two attractive, international men vying for my attention!) Because of how career-driven she is, Emily’s current love drama gives her stakes beyond her professional aspirations.

The real love story that keeps me coming back to the series, however, is Emily’s friendship with Mindy Chen, played by Ashley Park. As Emily is adjusting to Paris, she meets Mindy at a park and the two become fast friends and eventually roommates. The Shanghai heiress turned nanny goes on her journey throughout the series, as she pursues her singing dreams while currently in a complicated relationship with Nicolas (Paul Forman). Mindy is equal parts chic and down-to-earth friend, who’s there with her one-liners and advice over a glass of wine. Throughout the highs and lows of each season, Emily’s friendship with Mindy is one of the few constants in her life. May we all be so lucky to have a Mindy Chen in our corner!

'Emily in Paris' Is the Escapism That I Need in My Life

Emily in Paris debuted on Netflix back in October 2020, approximately seven months after the coronavirus sent the world into quarantine. It was just long enough that the longing to travel was so real. Emily in Paris swooped in as this lighthearted series about making a life in an international city. At the time, it didn’t matter that the show reused the same generic Paris b-roll over and over again; it was welcome. For me, Emily in Paris was an opportunity to get wrapped up in the romanticism of Paris without leaving my apartment.

Ultimately, the show still has the same impact on me today. Summer 2024 was also the summer of Paris. Taylor Swift kicked off the European leg of the Eras tour in Paris, and this year’s Summer Olympics were held in Paris. Many were flocking to the City of Light, whereas I remained local for the summer, and though I didn’t purchase a plane ticket, I still got my mini-international trip through Emily in Paris. Each season, I visit Paris, catch up with the drama of Emily’s life, experience the city through each fashionable event, and dip out before overstaying my welcome.

Emily in Paris is here to embrace the light, colorful, and often ridiculous aspects of life with charming characters who are enjoyable to spend time with. Before watching it, I used to label certain series as “guilty pleasure shows,” series that I wouldn’t publicly admit I consistently enjoyed. However, Emily in Paris has taught me that I don’t need to justify why I love a series — I just do. Simply put, I adore Emily in Paris for exactly what it is, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1 is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S. alongside Seasons 1-3. Part 2 will premiere on September 12.

