Emily In Paris is gearing up for its third season of steamy romance, scandals, and sparkly social media profiles. The show follows the story of bubbly, full-of-life marketing executive Emily (Lily Collins) on her big move from Chicago to Paris in a bid to chase the life of her dreams. Within weeks, Emily is forced to balance a rapidly escalating romance, new friendships, and a tumultuous relationship with her new boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu).

Ahead of the comedy's return to Netflix, the cast united in front of Paris' iconic Iron Lady, the Eiffel Tower. Posing for pictures in honor of the worldwide premiere, the cast ooze high-fashion galore as they sit at a luxurious marble table on a terrace boasting a picture-perfect view of the monument behind them. Looking every bit in character, Collins sits next to her new on-screen love interest, Lucien Laviscount, and opposite her day one sweetheart, Lucas Bravo. Netflix also shared a behind-the-scenes video of the shoot showcasing the cast's impeccable chemistry as they strut around the Eiffel Tower, a nod to the idea that tourist season really is over.

Season three comes with a string of question marks attached to it following season two's cliff-hanger-charged ending. The first major question, of course, surrounds Emily's very complicated love life. After two seasons of watching Emily and Gabriel navigate a will-they-won't-they romance in the City of Love, the pair finally gave into their inhibitions inviting a heavy backlash from Emily's French best friend and Gabriel's former flame Camille (Camille Razat). If things weren't already complicated, cue a chance encounter with hunky British banker Alfie whose arrival turns Emily's world upside down molding her intricate love triangle into... a square? The show is set to pick up with Emily juggling her feelings for both men - despite pursuing a relationship with Alfie - leaving audiences wondering who she will finally end up with.

Image via Netflix

The second big question mark comes in the form of two major career opportunities Emily was presented with during the final minutes of the second season. On one hand, Emily has been promised a major promotion if she heads back to her home turf in Chicago but on the other, she's been presented with a fresh opportunity to join Sylvie at her new company following Savoir's demise. Whatever she decides, it's clear that season three will have no shortage of drama.

You can watch it all unfold on Netflix on December 21. You can check out the new cast image and behind-the-scenes video below.