‘Emily in Paris’ Teaser Trailer Previews Lily Collins’ Fashionable Netflix Show from ‘Younger’ Creator

Netflix has released the impossibly chic teaser trailer for Emily in Paris and it’s giving me major “What is Carrie Bradshaw had stayed in the City of Lights?” vibes. The Bradshaw-ness of it all might be due to the fact that Darren Starr, the creator behind Sex and the City and Younger, also serves as the creator on this show which stars Lily Collins.

The first teaser trailer for Emily in Paris is so dang fashionable and gorgeous that I wish I could live inside it, TBH. Collins plays Emily, a marketing exec from Chicago who scores a sweet new job in — you guessed it — Paris. The new job not only entails winning over French clientele (something tells me Emily’s very American way of doing things will cause heads to butt) but wearing some incredibly good fashion to champagne-soaked soirées with the Eiffel Tower gleaming in the background. Oh, and there’s also the promise of watching Emily search for a French beau (or two), which should be the cherry on top of reasons why you need to check this show out when it’s released in October.

In addition to Collins, Emily in Paris stars Ashley Park (Mean Girls on Broadway, Tales of the City), Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (Call My Agent!), Lucas Bravo (Smart Ass), Samuel Arnold (Antony & Cleopatra), Camille Razat (The 15:17 to Paris), and Bruno Gouery (Doc Martin). Among the recurring cast is Kate Walsh (The Umbrella Academy), William Abadie (Resident Evil: Extinction), and Arnaud Viard (Clara et Moi).

Emily in Paris arrives on Netflix on October 2. Watch the first teaser trailer below. For more, here’s what’s coming to Netflix in September.

Here’s the poster and synopsis for Emily in Paris:

Lily Collins stars as Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy. Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.