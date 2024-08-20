The Big Picture Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1 garnered nearly 20 million views, making it the most-watched series this week.

Netflix subscribers tend to know which shows are among the most popular in the catalog, but it's only when we see numbers that we have a real understanding of why the streamer sometimes renews a show for two more seasons at once. Emily in Paris returned to Season 4 this past week, and even though the new episodes have been available for barely a week, the show has already accumulated almost 20 million views, which make it the most-watched series this week.

Not by chance, Emily in Paris' Seasons 1 and 3 are also among the top 10 most-watched titles this week — both from fans re-watching everything to get in the mood for Season 4 and newcomers who finally decided to check it out and watch the series in one go. When paired together, both seasons accumulated over 3.5 million views this week and took the #9 and #10 spots. The fashionista made last week's #1 title take a dead drop all the way to #6: A Good Girl's Guide to Murder raked in 3.7 million views this week. Rounding up the Top 10 most-watched series this week was true crime doc American Murder: Laci Peterson at #2 (12.4 million views), the final season of The Umbrella Academy at #3 (7.6M), Matt Rife: Lucid at #4 (4.9M), Love Is Blind UK at #5 (4M), Gabby's Dollhouse at #7 (1.9M) and Simone Biles Rising at #8 (1.8M).

Among the most-watched movies this week, Netflix subscribers were on the mood for action-comedy and a bit of romance with The Union accumulating a whopping 33 million views in just a few days. The Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry action flick kicked last week's top-watched film all the way to #5 — this week, Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie had only 6.2 million views. Surprisingly enough, viewers are still very interested in the Kingsman franchise, with Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle not only remaining in the top 10 but also scoring positions #2 and #3 even though both movies are over five years old. Rounding up the top 5 was The Emoji Movie at #4 with 7.7 million views.

It's K-drama Week On Netflix

Among the non-English titles, you know there's no competition when a new K-drama arrives. Romance in the House has already drawn in 2.6 million views — and Netflix has only released four episodes so far. The same is true for Love Next Door, which debuted at #5 with 1.1 million views even though only two episodes out of 16 have been released at this point. Another standout from this week's top 10 was German mystery series Dear Child making it back to the top 10 and Japanese thriller Tokyo Swindlers as the runner-up most-watched non-English series with 1.4 million views.

Last but not least, among the most-watched non-English films, Under Paris continues to extend its winning streak. This week, the French thriller completed its 11th week among the most-watched titles, while Korean action comedy Mission: Cross stuck to the top position with 8.9 million views.

You can check out the full list of most-watched titles from Netflix on the Tudum website.

