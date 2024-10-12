Emily in Paris is all about the romantic love triangles. But really, it’s also about the fashion. Set in Paris with the story heading to Rome for the upcoming fifth season, it’s all about stunning, bold, eye-catching looks from both women and men. No outfit is ever worn twice and the accessories, from the shoes to the purses to even the cell phone cases, are all part of the look.

The best outfits in Emily in Paris weren’t all worn by Emily (Lily Collins). She has a thing or two to learn, after all, from fashionistas like her mentor and boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), her best friend Mindy (Ashley Park), and Camille (Camille Razat), her friend turned competitor for Gabriel’s (Lucas Bravo) affections turned friend again. Each of them have a certain je ne sais quoi with their personal style.

10 Black And Yellow

Image via Netflix

Both Mindy and Emily decided to go bold with small crop tops for their evening out. But it’s Mindy who stole the show with this yellow and black outfit that covered just enough without revealing too much. Combined with the wide-brimmed hat accented by a hint of sparkle around its brim and the subtle jewelry, she looked perfect.

The outfit is the kind that only some people can truly pull off with confidence, and Mindy does that in spades. She easily outshines Emily’s darker, drabber look for this evening’s festivities.

9 The Floral Suit

Image via Netflix

There’s something to be said for contrasting patterns and Emily takes this trend to a new level with this outfit. The jacket and matching bottoms are loud, but they also scream for attention and getting noticed, which is precisely what she wants when she wears this for a big meeting in Rome.

The oversized brooch might be a bit much, but she tones it down with the light pink puffy blouse underneath. In this ensemble, Emily looks like a confident woman in charge, someone who isn’t afraid to stand out and is about to dominate and command a boardroom.

8 Mindy’s Halter Dress

Image via Netflix

Mindy, one of the best characters on Emily in Paris, always has outfits that fit her like a glove, hugging her in all the right places. This is one such outfit. The pattern screams elegant business dinner, but the halter-neck design with the low cut-out for the chest shows her more risqué personality and adds some sex appeal.

The chunky black belt cinches at her waist to make the outfit even more flattering, while the long necklace draws attention to her cleavage in a way that complements the design rather than suggests it’s too revealing. Her drop earrings and updo complete the look.

7 Mindy’s Pink And White Designer Dress

Image via Netflix

The story behind this dress isn’t the best, but the dress itself is demure and sweet. Mindy is gifted this designer dress by her boyfriend Nicloas (Paul Forman) so she can wear it to a big soiree where his family, particularly his father, will be. Mindy is over the moon, feeling chic when she puts it on. But when she discovers Nicolas offered it to her because he was worried about her usual risqué fashion sense and what his father would think, she was devastated.

Yes, Mindy ended up selling the dress to a second-hand store to use the money towards entering the Eurovision contest. But even so, the lovely colors that flatter her skin tone, deep V-neck, and wide shoulders make it a wonderful business dinner dress that’s slightly subdued yet still makes a statement.

6 Sylvie’s Party Dress

Image via Netflix

Every woman needs a go-to LBD (Little Black Dress) but for Sylvie, even her LBD adds an extra touch of elegance and class. The turtleneck style comes in at the collarbone, showing off her sexy shoulders and definition in her arms.

The sparkles through the centre make it less LBD and more party dress. It’s perfect for a Masquerade event, with the potential to be even more ravishing with a mask. The dress shows off Sylvie’s figure and lets her show that while she might be a mature woman, she’s still got it.

5 Julien's Pink Blazer

Image via Netflix

Don’t discount the guys when it comes to fashion in the best episodes of the show. While most of the men on the show stick to simple yet perfectly tailored suits, fitted sweaters, and designer jeans, Julien (Samuel Arnold) loves to liven up his outfits. Like Emily, he doesn’t mind standing out, and, in fact, prefers it. He does just that with this very simple yet elegant look.

He’s wearing a basic yet crisp white T-shirt. But overtop is a bright pink blazer with a perfect neckline that hugs his shoulders in all the right ways. The oversized lapel is flattering on him, and he complements the look with a few chunky rings. The earring is the subtle piece of jewelry he needs to kick this outfit up a notch.

4 Emily’s Blazer And Tie

Image via Netflix

When Emily first meets Genevieve (Thalia Besson), Laurent’s (Arnaud Binard) daughter, and learns she will be working as an assistant, she takes it in stride. She even offers to help the young woman. This all-business outfit is the perfect one for interactions like this at work where Emily needs to make sure it’s known that she’s in charge.

The blazer is a lovely fall color with a sheen to it that’s like a mix of satin and velour. Combined with the high-buttoned white blouse and black tie, she looks like she’s ready to do the Can Can with tights (though she’s actually wearing pants). The light make-up and subtle updo really add to the look. It screams that she’s a woman who works hard, takes her job seriously, and she can tone it down at times. It’s a nice contrast to the usual loud, colorful, and quirky outfits she wears.

3 Casual Brunching In Paris

Image via Netflix

Both Emily and Mindy get high marks for their outfits that look like they were taken from a picture book that describes what to wear for a casual afternoon brunch in Paris. Emily wore a satin-like green floral dress with a pink and red striped crop top and adorable white heels.

Mindy, meanwhile, was a perfect contrast with her white floral maxi dress slit right up to the thigh and high-heeled bright green open-toed shoes. They set a beautiful scene of two young women discussing their relationship to work woes. It’s like a postcard of what visitors might expect to see while walking the streets in Paris.

2 Two Ladies Watching Horse Racing

Image via Netflix

Once again, both Emily and Mindy hit it out of the park with their outfits to watch horse racing, where Emily, in one of Lily Collins’ best roles, runs into the gorgeous Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) for a second chance encounter. She’s in a fully checkered jacket in lovely muted pink and brown colors. The trench coat style is perfect for the event, but it’s the matching bucket hat that brings the entire look together.

For Mindy, her fanned purse is everything with this outfit. The white of the dress combined with the tilted hat and the playful polka dots around her neck and on the sleeves offer just a slight pop of whimsy. The outfits speak to both personalities perfectly.

1 The Striped Masquerade Ball Outfit

Image via Netflix

Emily lives for the drama, and she really made an entrance at the Masquerade-themed party, showing up in a long white cloak with an oversized black bow and a very wide-brimmed hat. It’s when she removed her coat, however, that the real stunner was revealed. Channeling Beetlejuice, she wore a full-cover bodysuit in vertical black and white stripes with a short turtleneck. Around her waist is a wide black skirt that adds a touch of flair.

Combined with the hat, the black sparkly mask, and her throwback ‘50s chic hairstyle, and she was literally the belle of the ball. She wasn’t even phased when she ran into another woman wearing the exact same thing. That shows confidence and that she knew she had nailed the look, from top to bottom.

