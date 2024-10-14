There have been so many fabulous outfits from Emily in Paris that harken back to the days of Sex And the City and represent modern-day fashion. The ladies and the men on the show have a fearless sense of style. But fearlessness and bold colors doesn’t always mean great fashion. There have been some downright awful outfits on Emily in Paris, worn not only by Emily (Lily Collins) but her friends and colleagues, too.

Going all the way back to the first season, some stand out. So much so that fans have even already forgot about that awful red beret with the black and white plaid blazer Emily once wore, baffled by some other strange looks that have come since.

10 The Crochet Sweater

Julien

Image via Netflix

Julien (Samuel Arnold), one of the best Emily in Paris characters, usually hits it out of the park when it comes to his outfits. He uses bold colours, floral patterns, and playful combinations. But there’s something gaudy about this sweater. It looked like a sweater an elderly grandmother knitted for him, and he unwrapped it with a grimace, planning to toss it right into the donation bin when she wasn’t looking.

There’s a sense of vintage ‘80s couch to this sweater, though this might be precisely what he loves about it. It has that retro, almost “ugly sweater party” vibe. Nonetheless, this wasn’t among his best looks. The hope is that there might be some sentimental value behind it.

9 The Futuristic Outfit

Camille

Image via Netflix

In this outfit, Camille (Camille Razat) looks like she belongs on an episode of Star Trek, a being from a foreign planet coming to meet with the passengers on the ship. Her hair is great, even the dark make-up is flattering. But the large silver jagged edged bow covering her chest is off-putting.

What’s more, it looks like the outfit is downright dangerous. She could take an eye out, or scrape someone on the side of their arm as she walks by. The material is likely to be (hopefully) soft. And there’s something to be said about sacrificing logic in the name of fashion. But she went too far with this outfit, especially when observing what everyone else was wearing at the same party.

8 The Overalls

Camille

Image via Netflix

Camille sadly missed the mark again with this stereotypically Parisian outfit. It’s as though she Googled what a woman from France should look like and this is the outfit she pulled together from the image results. From the overalls to the baggy white blouse and the beret, she looks like a French painter from another century, or a paigeboy delivering newspapers in the neighborhood in the 1900s.

There’s nothing flattering about the outfit beyond Camille’s gorgeous face and make-up. She missed the mark completely with this look. Even though Camille works in the world of art, her body needed a different canvas.

7 The Winter Turtleneck

Camille

Image via Netflix

Chances are that girlfriends all over the world began frantically texting one another during this scene asking what on Earth Camille was thinking with this outfit. While the coat is completely on trend, the turtleneck that continues upwards with a hood is downright horrific. It’s like she’s about to have probes and sensors attached to her head to be analyzed, or she has popped on a swim cap to do some laps in the pool.

Granted, it’s a clever way to keep ears warm in the cold, and a nice outfit to wear with hair slicked back. But it looks juvenile and silly. She would have been better off with a fuzzy pair of designer earmuffs, a pom-pom toque, even a stylish hairband to cover her ears. There’s likely no one that can make this look flattering, no matter how classically beautiful they are.

6 The Amusement Park Ensemble

Emily

Image via Netflix

Aside from the outfit that looks like it’s straight out of an Austin Powers movie, Emily missed the memo that amusement parks are for casual fun, and it's normally not a dressy affair. That means stylish yet comfortable sneakers, loose clothing, and no expensive accessories. It’s not so much the outfit as it is the place she chose to wear it.

But there’s also the outfit. From the high socks to the jacket that has weird shapes on it and the ‘50s updo, it’s wrong for the outing. Emily in Paris might be one of Lily Collins’ best TV show roles, but her outfits don’t always hit right.

5 The Grand Entrance Getup

Gregory Elliot Dupree

Image via Netflix

Gregory Elliott Dupree (Jeremy O. Harris) is known for his outlandish, over-the-top outfits, one of the main reasons the show is so bad that it’s good. The clothing line he presented to Nicolas (Paul Forman) where the men were wearing their lower appendages outside of their pants was the absolute worst idea he had. But this outfit, in terms of his own fashion, takes the cake.

Yes, he’s considered a fashion icon for the trendier, younger generation. But he really takes things to another level with this get-up. It’s like he’s a Where’s Waldo hiding underneath a middle-aged rich white woman with a bit of Mugatu (Will Ferrell) from Zoolander thrown in for good measure. The character of Dupree is a parody of eccentric fashion designers, and this get-up makes this fully clear.

4 The Mismatched Patterns in Rome

Emily

Image via Netflix

There’s something to be said for mismatched patterns. There’s no hard and fast rule that you can’t combine plaid with polka dots, for example. If it looks good, you absolutely can. But in this case, Emily just doesn’t look as put together as she could be.

The jacket isn’t flattering. While Marcello’s (Eugenio Franceschini) peacoat drapes nicely on him, hers balloons out in an unattractive way. The pink scarf is a nice complement, but twhen you add the flare, polka-dotted pants peeking out from underneath, it seems like she’s a caricature. The open-toed sandals don’t go with the outfit either. It’s like she’s dressed for both winter and spring and can’t decide which season she wants to stick with. Knowing she’s in Rome, a city filled with cobblestone roads, makes the shoes impractical as well.

3 The Baby Doll Dress

Emily

Image via Netflix

Baby doll dresses used to be a huge trend. Even if they’re coming back in fashion, this one makes Emily look like a pumpkin. The bright orange hue doesn’t fit nicely with her skin tone. Combined with the knee high shiny teal boots, she’s channeling her inner ‘50s teen.

There’s something about the outfit that makes it difficult to take Emily seriously. Sure, Emily is a character who lives for drama, and it shows in her clothing; however, this particular outfit doesn't bring drama, it comes off as almost childish. It doesn’t fit for work nor even an elegant night out on the town. It’s like a dress a child would wear to a party and look adorable in, but doesn’t quite fit an adult.

2 The Purple Poofy Dress

Emily

Image via Netflix

This dress makes Emily look like a feathery bird. It’s downright strange, like something a young girl might wear during a pageant. There’s something sexy about the off-the-shoulder design. The short skirt is cute as well. But the puffy flowers, especially in purple, do nothing for her figure. It makes her look like a bunch of grapes.

Most importantly, it’s not practical. Where are her arms and hands, and how does she possibly use them in this dress? Emily tends to wear looks that are throwbacks to decades past. But this one takes it to a level that is difficult to place: it doesn’t belong in any decade.

1 The Red Bodysuit

Emily

Image via Netflix

An outfit that’s channeling an Austin Powers Femmebot, Emily looks like she’s heading out for a Halloween party. While Mindy’s (Ashley Park) outfit isn’t great either, Emily’s is downright horrendous. The skintight bodysuit looks like it’s riding up and is deeply uncomfortable, the high ponytail is like ‘70s club dancer or as though she’s trying to emulate Sandy’s (Olivia Newton John) makeover in Grease.

It’s impossible to imagine how Emily could comfortably go to the bathroom in this outfit, much less manage to take it off at the end of the night. Combine that with the fact that it’s probably incredibly hot, this one not only looks bad, it’s also likely the most uncomfortable thing she’s ever worn.

Keep Reading: The 10 Best 'Emily in Paris' Episodes, Ranked