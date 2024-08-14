Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) has come a long way since she first moved to Paris and began working at Savoir. From promoting notable fashion designers to luxury brands, she's been able to take full advantage of her marketing skills, social media presence, and American point of view, proving to be a valuable asset in her workplace. Yet, that doesn't mean that things haven't gotten messy for her throughout the past three seasons, especially when it comes to her love life. The drama that the protagonist endured might've made her trajectory in France complicated, but it did lead to a lot of the memorable quotes featured in Emily in Paris.

For instance, if it weren't for Emily and Gabriel's (Lucas Bravo) attraction to one another and occasional slip-up to more-than-friends territory, viewers would never have gotten to laugh uncontrollably at her letter to Camille (Camille Razat) in Season 2. This and other moments collectively made a mark on the series, and Emily in Paris Season 4 adds even more remarkable dialogues between the protagonist and her inner circle. With the new season of the Netflix hit series, it is the perfect time to revisit some of the most iconic phrases that Emily in Paris' characters have said thus far.

10 "We're on the precipice of the rest of our lives."

Brooklyn Clark (Season 1, Episode 7)

Early on in the series, Emily had to keep an eye on an American actress named Brooklyn Clark (played by Carlson Young), who went to Paris to promote a million-euro watch for a Savoir campaign. Initially excited to spend some time next to a Hollywood star she admires, the protagonist soon finds that Brooklyn is a diva with little to no responsibility. Throughout her brief stay in France, she was not only too focused on partying and finding someone to take back to her hotel room, but she also almost cost the marketing firm a fortune for leaving a club with the watch she was advertising.

Yet, prior to things dwindling, Brooklyn does utter a line that becomes memorable in the show. Although the reasoning behind her quote is just to convince Emily to let her have a drink, it does ring true to the phase that both she and the main character are at in life. With the actress being at the height of her onscreen career and the protagonist slowly making leaps in her marketing trajectory in Paris, the two deserve to have some fun outside their obligations.

9 "Desire does not mean lack of respect. In fact, quite the opposite – it is a sign of respect."

Antoine Lambert (Season 1, Episode 3)

Antoine (William Abadie) is one of Savoir's most important clients, given that he owns a luxurious perfume company. In Emily in Paris Season 1, Emily accompanies the rest of her team to a commercial shoot for Antoine's perfume, and the recording features a naked woman walking down the street wearing the irresistible scent while men observe her. The protagonist feels appalled by it because she believes that American clients won't perceive the campaign as sexy, but rather look at it as sexist.

In an attempt to vouch for the commercial, Antoine says that desire is a sign of respect and that a woman feels confident when she can grasp someone's attention. Although Emily still doesn't fully support the idea, she becomes intrigued by his explanation. The quote also reflects a lot of Antoine's behavior in the series, on multiple occasions being unapologetic about his attraction to Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), Emily, and his wife Catherine (Charley Fouquet).

8 "You live to work, we work to live."

Luc (Season 1, Episode 1)

When the bubbly protagonist arrives in Paris to represent her marketing firm in the US, she isn't exactly well received by her French colleagues, particularly by Sylvie. The cultural clash is evident, not just because of the language barrier. The office in France is much more laid-back than what Emily is used to, with people arriving late for work and not being as open to social media strategies.

If it weren't for Luc (Bruno Goery) offering her a word of advice, she wouldn't have slowly settled at Savoir. Her co-worker tells her that everyone feels intimidated by her work ethic and her new ideas, and that is why they are so reluctant to have her as part of the team in the beginning. If he hadn't let her in on how the Parisian office operates, she would've had an even harder time adapting to the city and the people in her midst.

7 "I am sad that I am naughty."

Emily Cooper (Season 2, Episode 4)

After Camille finds out that Emily and Gabriel hooked up at the end of Season 1, and that he decided to stay in Paris because of her, she cuts ties with the main character for good. Ashamed of the situation and determined to rekindle her friendship with Camille, Emily writes her a handwritten letter in French as an apology. However, the letter turns out comical because of the protagonist's lack of knowledge of the language. The most hilarious part of it is when she says "I am sad that I am naughty," which she likely intended to say that she was sorry for her actions.

This quote not only became a meme online, but it also became a stand-out moment in Emily in Paris Season 2, showing that Emily was determined to make amends with one of her closest friends and is vulnerable enough to pen a note in a language she isn't proficient in. Although Camille calls her "illiterate" in response to the letter, the two eventually reconnect, even if their relationship isn't as strong as before.

6 "The French are romantics, but they're also realists."

Mindy Chen (Season 1, Episode 2)

Emily finds solace in her friendship with Mindy (Ashley Park) from day one in Paris, and the latter helps her get acquainted with French culture and customs. When the protagonist finds out that her boss has an affair with a married man and that his wife is aware of it, she is visibly shocked and tells that to Mindy. Her friend demystifies the romanticized notion that Emily has of Parisian people with this quote.

Although Paris might be branded as the city of love, the French are more open to finding love in non-traditional ways, including through an open marriage. In many moments, other characters in the series also remind the main character of this, saying that not everyone gets a cookie cutter happily ever after.

5 "It's nice to talk to someone you don't have to explain yourself to."

Nicolas de Leon (Season 3, Episode 5)

After Mindy's music career takes off, her relationship with her boyfriend and bandmate Benoit (Kevin Dias) is tested. Halfway through Season 3, she reconnects with a colleague from boarding school called Nicolas de Leon (Paul Forman), who happens to be a client of Savoir. After so many ups and downs in her personal life, Mindy feels like she can finally open up about her feelings and even her hardships with the person who has known her for so long.

Nicolas utters this quote during their conversation at a party, and Mindy really resonates with this phrase. After all, she has had trouble before trying to hide her passions and aspirations, because of her family. Having someone tell her that they can accept her for who she really is just brings her the comfort that she needs at that moment.

4 "Not choosing is still a choice."

Alfred "Alfie" Peterson (Season 3, Episode 1)

In life, there has to be a balance between work and personal life, but it is easier said than done. At the start of Season 3, Emily is juggling two jobs, working for Madeline (Kate Walsh) on one end and Sylvie on the other. Her decision not to resign affects both her life and her relationship with Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). The latter breaks up with her after she stood him up at the going-away party she planned for him.

Before taking off to London with his luggage in hand, Alfie tells Emily that her not choosing between work and their relationship is still a choice, which is one of the wisest quotes in the entire series. Emily in Paris is comedic and lighthearted in most instances, but there will occasionally be a line in the show that will lead the viewer to sit down and reflect. This saying from French philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre that Alfie quotes is one of them.

3 "I'm not somebody who can share a crepe. I need the whole crepe."

Emily Cooper (Season 1, Episode 7)

The Netflix original doesn't pull back on the cheesiness and Emily will often incorporate French words and stereotypes in her social media posts and in conversations. After she kisses Gabriel at a nightclub earlier in episode seven, she thinks about her impulsive behavior and learns to value herself. Gabriel is dating Camille, and she deserves to be with someone that she won't need to share with somebody else.

Although the crepe reference comes out a bit cringe, there is value in what Emily is trying to say. Despite her genuine feelings for Gabriel, who is also interested in her even though he is with Camille, she knows that if she hangs out with him, she will settle for less. Everyone deserves to be loved wholeheartedly and, thank goodness, the protagonist sees that too.

2 "Without basic b***hes like me, you wouldn't be fashionable."

Emily Cooper (Season 1, Episode 6)

There is nothing like seeing a strong character like Emily stand up for who they are, even if they don't wear haute couture. When Emily responds to Pierre Cadault's (Jean-Christophe Bouvet) criticism of her and the bag charm in her purse, it is an iconic moment in the series. Instead of apologizing for being basic, the protagonist embraces it and tells Pierre that he should be thankful to the girls who are only able to afford a small luxury from his line.

After all, those who are considered basic usually worship designers and their impeccable work. They dream of wearing an expensive gown one day and will save up money to make that aspiration a reality. She is right in saying that those who are least fortunate are the ones who make designers fashionable.

1 "While you're here, fall in love, make mistakes, leave a disastrous trip in your wake."

Sylvie Grateau (Season 2, Episode 5)

Sylvie can be really tough on Emily, but at the end of the day, she does sympathize with her and grows to appreciate her marketing ideas. After the protagonist begins to work on Gabriel's social media campaign, she has mixed feelings about being close to him after all that went down between her and Camille. Sylvie gives this word of encouragement so that Emily doesn't continue taking life so seriously and truly takes advantage of her one-year stay in Paris.

The quote shows that the main character's boss does have a heart underneath her meandering looks and posh posture. Being young and in a vibrant city like Paris is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and Sylvie's words of advice really propel Emily to be more free to go after what she wants, and making mistakes along the way is part of the process.

