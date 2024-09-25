There's no doubt that Darren Star's Emily in Paris is one of Netflix's most enduring series. Ever since its debut in October 2020, the show has pulled in millions of viewers on a consistent basis, moving right the way through until this year's two-part fourth season. However, despite the constant desire to see Lily Collins' Emily forever in the bright lights of Paris, the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes doesn't share quite the same positivity. Currently, after four seasons, Emily in Paris has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 63%, although that number is still much more impressive than the show's average audience rating (Popcornmeter) of 49%.

Still, even with a score that has dropped since its third outing, the hunger for more Emily in Paris seems to be worthwhile for Netflix, with the streamer giving the green light on Season 5 on September 16, just four days after the second half of Season 4 had been released. However, after a shocking finale to Season 4 in which Emily readies to leave her world behind and move to Rome, could the series be getting a new title? Emily in Rome might not have quite the same ring to it, but the beautiful scope of the Italian city and its many jaw-dropping landmarks do make for an intelligent next option following Parisian perfection.

The 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Finale Rescues a Poor Outing

After a frustrating first half to Season 4, many fans were left hoping desperately that the second could bring back their faith in a once-terrific series. With the plot meandering and often failing to capitalize on the groundwork it's laid, Emily in Paris Season 4 looked to be moving toward the title of the most forgettable installment in the series - that is until the finale. With tensions genuinely high, Emily makes a massive decision, the sort of which a series such as this never looked bold enough to make. Speaking of the savior-like qualities of this final episode, Collider's Emily Cappello said in her review:

"The excellent Part 2 finale, combined with Marcello's presence and Mindy's growth, rescues the second half of Emily in Paris Season 4 from itself. The smart writing, as well as strong directorial and acting choices, make the finale feel like another series completely, further highlighting the need for the right kind of change in Emily's life. A major twist of fate for Emily could take the show in a whole new direction, and one can only hope that this plot point won't be forgotten in a likely Season 5. While it may be naive to expect that a series that so often abandons its most compelling storylines will pick up where its potentially show-altering finale ended, continuing down the path set up at the end of Season 4 could be the reset Emily in Paris needs to solidify itself as more than just a pop culture moment."

