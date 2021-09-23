Emily in Paris became one of the biggest hits for Netflix last year in both good and bad ways. A light, fun show carried by the bubbliness of its lead Lily Collins, Emily in Paris gave viewers a chance to hate-watch the worst qualities of American and French culture. But its stunning on-location shoots, cute fashion moments, and unabashed sentimentality captured audiences during the height of the pandemic shutdown. On the heels of its surprising Emmy nomination, Emily in Paris has released new photos from Season 2!

The series follows the titular Emily, a young American who moves to Paris to work at a boutique marketing agency. Armed with American optimism, an occasional lack of tact, and absolutely zero understanding of the French language, she frequently clashes with her co-workers and the particularities of French culture. We last saw Emily finally sleep with Gabriel, her will-they-won't-they neighbor who is also attached to one of Emily's friends. Balancing other beaus like Antoine and Mathieu, Emily does finally make headway and impresses her difficult boss Sylvie.

In the second season, we can expect Emily to get better at navigating Paris and the French culture, although she still has a lot to learn. Stuck in a love triangle with Gabriel and Camille, Emily throws herself into her work and meets a fellow ex-pat who both infuriates and intrigues her. In addition to Collins, returning as part of the main cast are Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Camille Razat (Camille), Samuel Arnold (Luc), Bruno Gouery (Julien), and William Abadie (Antoine Lambert).

The new photos show the same bright pop of color and cinematography that we can come to expect from Darren Star's show. Plus, there's no forgetting that Emily in Paris does take place in Paris, as icons like croissants and the Eiffel Tower are on full display. Not to mention those love-them-or-hate-them outfits, although Razat's Camille does show off a stunning white blazer dress in one photo.

But these photos also give us hints at what other plot points we can expect in Season 2. Notably, we see the return of Antoine, who is bumped up to a series regular. Although he is currently engaged in an affair with Sylvie, Antoine has been flirting heavily with Emily and may pursue her more aggressively. Additionally, Emily is pictured once again with Gabriel, as well as a handsome new stranger in front of the Eiffel Tower (romantic spot #1). Finally, Emily's Instagram put her squarely within the burgeoning world of micro-influencers last season, and who knows how big her following might get in the next season.

Although it may not be your favorite series, Emily in Paris is pure comfort food and an easily enjoyable watch. Netflix has not announced a release date, but has confirmed that the second season will premiere in 2021. Check out the new photos below.

