Netflix Says “Oui, Oui” to ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2

Mais oui! Netflix has official greenlight Darren Star‘s sumptuous and sexy Emily in Paris for Season 2. The second season renewal arrives just one month after its premiere in early October. Emily in Paris takes a “What if Carrie Bradshaw had stayed in Paris?” approach to its story as it follows young marketing exec Emily (Lily Collins) attempt to make a name for herself as the U.S. liaison at a firm based in the French capital.

The key cast of Emily in Paris assembled for a cheeky announcement video shared on Netflix’s Twitter on Wednesday. This means that, in less than a minute, cast members Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, William Abadie, Camille Razat, Bruno Gouery, and Samuel Arnold all appeared on screen to show us just how thrilled they were to be coming back for another round of Emily in Paris. The announcement video was peppered with callbacks to Season 1, including a box possibly filled with lingerie, a big bottle of perfume, and Gouery and Arnold doing the Eiffel Tower. Simply magnifique.

So, it seems like all of the major Emily in Paris players will be back, but what does Season 2 have in store for us after that wild cliffhanger of a season finale? No plot details have been shared, including what fans can expect from the Emily-Gabriel-Camille love triangle that will no doubt be a big focus in Season 2. (Fingers crossed our ménage à trois dream finally comes true.) No matter what awaits fans in Season 2, let’s hope Star and Co. keep it as soapy and sexy as Season 1.

Emily in Paris Season 2 is coming soon to Netflix. We’ll keep you posted as production on the new season gets underway. In the meantime, check out the cast’s celebratory renewal video below and find out what’s coming to Netflix in November.

Emily in Paris will return for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/QDOzpzjliz — Netflix (@netflix) November 11, 2020

