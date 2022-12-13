Bonjour, Emily in Paris fans! Since arriving in Paris, Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) has surely made a mess of things. The forbidden romance with her neighbor Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) is a clear example of this, as Emily befriended Gabriel’s longtime girlfriend Camille (Camille Razat) before she knew better. As Emily and Gabriel’s feelings grow, they share a kiss before Emily calls things off to put her friendship with Camille first. But, when Gabriel announced he would be moving back to Normandy to open a restaurant and broke things off with Camille, Emily finally took the plunge and slept with him in the first season’s finale. Then, a bombshell: Gabriel decided to stay in Paris as one of Savior’s clients Antoine (William Abadie) decided to invest in his future. What is Emily to do now, as she continues to be torn between Gabriel and Camille?

Plus, Emily had a very rocky start at the marketing firm Savoir. Her boss, Sylvie (Phillippine Leroy-Beaulieu) loathes her and her American ways, while Emily’s off-the-cuff ideas often land her in a great deal of trouble with mistakes to correct to make her clients happy. Before the first season ended, Sylvie fired Emily, though coworkers and sometime friends Julien (Samuel Arnold) and Luc (Bruno Gouery) encouraged her to keep coming to work as terminations take months to complete in France. That’s exactly what Emily did, which ultimately led to her proving herself as a vital resource and Sylvie tabling the termination until a later date. However big the events of the Netflix dramedy’s first season were, Emily’s life changed even more when she least expected it in the series’ second outing. Let’s look back and catch back up with Emily and her Parisian companions before the third season premieres on December 21.

The Awkwardness with Gabriel, Camille, and Alfie

Racked with guilt over sleeping with Gabriel, Emily tries to pretend it never happened and continues on with her life in the premiere episode. She doesn’t want to hurt Camille, and Gabriel deciding to stay has messed up any and all of her plans to not hurt anyone while pursuing her feelings. Unfortunately, running away from Gabriel and forcing herself into a relationship with Mathieu doesn’t solve any of her problems. In fact, it creates more. An ill-timed phone call with Gabriel on the train as she and love interest Mathieu Cadault (Charles Martins) ends with Mathieu discovering the truth and jumping off of the train just before it left the station.

As such, Emily is stuck going to St. Tropaz, complete with a hotel reservation, alone. When Camille, still in the dark about Emily’s rendezvous with Gabriel, is told Emily’s lie that Mathieu stood her up, she invites herself along to get over her post-breakup blues and into bed with a new man. Mindy (Ashley Park), who knows the truth, comes along to help ease the tension and awkwardness for Emily. Shortly after their return, Camille and Emily run into Mathieu. Emily leaves, but Camille confronts him. He tells Camille she doesn’t know the whole story and throws out that Emily has another man in her life, but leaves before she discovers that said other man is Gabriel.

Though, it doesn’t take long for the truth to come out. At Emily’s birthday party, Camille finds the omelet pan with Gabriel’s initials carved into it that Gabriel gifted Emily when he was planning to leave the city. Putting the pieces together, Camille puts the pan in the toilet and confronts Emily and Gabriel at the party, outing Emily’s dirty laundry to her coworkers. From there, Gabriel continues to try to get Emily to give him a chance, but Emily isn’t giving in. She can’t. Plus, Camille is furious with Emily, cutting her out of the business affairs at Savoir until Camille’s parents find out what happened and convince her to take an alternate route with Emily.

Suddenly, Camille is willing to leave the past behind as long as Emily stays away from Gabriel, sharing a manipulative pinky swear. Emily is overjoyed, not seeing the truth of what Camille is doing. Throughout the rest of the season, Camille continues to find ways to bond with Gabriel once again, leaving Emily out in the cold. This includes the opening of Gabriel’s restaurant and the trip to Camille’s parents’ house where her father accidentally cuts off the tip of his finger with a sword. All the while, Camille pushes Emily toward her new love interest, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount).

Alfie’s Arrival in Paris

When Emily is held back in French class, forced to confront the fact she had hardly learned any of the languages thus far, one of her new classmates is the ever-attractive and standoffish Alfie. After an incident with another classmate, Emily and Alfie are paired together to be each other’s language buddy, and they immediately begin to clash. Londoner Alfie hates Paris and the fakeness of Parisian life, while Emily is enchanted by it. Still, they slowly begin to thaw and, eventually, start to date. Things with Alfie, as Emily puts it, are so much easier than with Gabriel. They have a nice time together, he makes Emily happy, and they grow closer throughout the season. Still, Emily is conflicted about her feelings for the two men, which is only made more awkward as they meet and begin a sort-of friendship with each other. When Alfie learns of Emily’s past encounters with Gabriel, he confronts them both, but they both reassure him that it is over.

In the season finale, Alfie reveals that he was supposed to return home to London a week prior, but has stuck around to see if things are going to work in his relationship with Emily. He doesn’t want to give it up, offering the idea of a long-distance relationship when he does, inevitably, return home. However, Emily can’t stop thinking about Gabriel, particularly as her future in Paris doesn’t seem as short-lived as she once believed. In a talk with Mindy, Emily subconsciously admits she is in love with Gabriel, and her choice between the men seems clear. She runs to Gabriel to tell him the truth and finally be together, only to find that he and Camille are back together. They’re moving in together. Where does this leave her relationship with Alfie?

The Decline of Savoir

About mid-way through the season, Madeline (Kate Walsh) reemerges six months pregnant, ready to enforce the Gilbert Group’s policies (that don’t quite line up with how things are done in France). As she attempts to connect with Sylvie, issues quickly arise for both of these strong women about how things should be done at Savoir. When Sylvie fights back on taking the Pelotech client, as expensive doesn’t equate to luxury, Madeline is stunned and concerned about how things are being done in Paris. So, she unexpectedly travels from Chicago to see Savoir and the business firsthand, putting Emily in an incredibly awkward position as she’s torn between her bosses who expect very different things. And, to say Madeline is disappointed by what she finds is an understatement. As Emily found upon her arrival, Savoir is nothing like the corporate monster that acquired it. It’s not all about money or marketing any product that is willing to pay Savoir’s fee; it’s about luxury and client relationships. But, unlike Emily, Madeline holds a high position with the Gilbert Group and is desperate to claim control, and she rapidly puts everything in jeopardy on several occasions.

Madeline’s look at the financials shows their biggest client Antoine’s fee hasn’t changed despite his business growing tenfold since he first hired the firm, which Madeline is ready to change. Sylvie fights back, emphasizing the deal that was struck upon Antoine choosing Savoir and how people in France respect the deals they have made. Still, Madeline goes around her to confront Antoine about raising the fee at a party for his perfumery. (And, as we know, business is not discussed after hours.) Antoine walks away, but his wife informs Madeline of the real reason his fee with Savoir is so low: Antoine and Sylvie’s now-ended affair. Skeptical about Sylvie’s future with the company, Emily convinces Madeline to put off any thoughts of termination due to Sylvie’s incredible skills in the field.

However, the second season’s finale brings back Pierre Cadault (Jean-Christophe Bouvet) as his relationship with Savoir is threatened by Madeline’s actions. Upon Pierre’s nemesis Grégory (Jeremy O. Harris) having a meltdown about an upcoming fashion show and his marketing team quitting, Madeline demands that Savoir get Grégory to hire them. But, when Sylvie warns Madeline about this upsetting Pierre, she condescendingly informs Sylvie that a client should not keep them from hiring another potential client, as it all comes down to money and name recognition.

Emily tries to make this work, convincing Grégory to work with Savoir on his fashion show on a temporary basis, while Sylvie goes to Pierre to discuss the situation at hand. Ultimately, the fashion show is a success with an appearance from Pierre and an ever-heated rivalry still at play, but Pierre is wholly offended. He confronts Madeline about her American ways of handling things, deciding to leave Savoir because they do not share the same values. Blaming Sylvie (and rightfully so), Madeline attempts to bring her to Chicago for a performance review, but Sylvie resigns… as does the rest of the Savoir team. So, it’s just Madeline and Emily left to rebuild Savoir from the ground up, leaving Emily in a lurch. Madeline is treating her as an assistant, far below her pay grade, and is talking about hiring a bunch of brand-new employees with zero skills that they can pay far less. Sounds like a recipe for disaster, which Emily gets.

Thankfully, though, Emily has another offer on the table. Sylvie has gotten her shares of Laurent G in St. Tropez paid out and has decided to open her own firm. They’ve already gotten Pierre, Grégory, and several other clients to agree to hire them once the business is up and running. However, Grégory only agreed if Emily would join and head his account, giving Sylvie the perfect opportunity to admit she is impressed by Emily’s fantastic work, and that she would be a great asset to have. Does Emily leave Savoir, which means giving up the idea that her time in Paris is just a brief little escape from her real life in Chicago? Or does she stay in Paris, take the new job, and accept that this is her life now? Whatever the case, after seeing Gabriel and Camille together, she officially makes up her mind as the finale cuts to black.

Emily in Paris Season 3 premieres December 21 on Netflix.