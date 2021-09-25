Who doesn't love Christmas in Paris? There are certainly worse ways to spend the holidays, whether it be actually exploring the City of Light for yourself or (as Netflix hopes you might do) settling in for the second season of Emily in Paris, which just announced its December release date as part of Saturday's TUDUM online fan event.

Darren Starr's light romantic comedy series became a surprise Golden Globes and Emmys nominee after its first season, which showcased what happened when an American (Lily Collins) moves to Paris to bring her unique insight to a French marketing company. Emily not only turns her life as a new Parisian into building a reputation as a social media influencer, but quickly gets tangled up in a romantic web involving her cute neighbor/chef/crush Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), her new love interest/Gabriel's new business partner Antoine (William Abadie), and Gabriel's girlfriend Camille (Camille Razat).

Season 1 ended with Emily and Gabriel on the verge of becoming a couple, complicated by the fact that Gabriel hasn't officially broken up with Camille, while Emily's still involved to some degree with Antoine. What could happen in Season 2 is of course up in the air, but when Collider spoke with Starr and the cast last year, Razat said that in conversations with the show's writers during Season 1, she'd brought up the idea of the characters just becoming a throuple: "It's not a big deal because, obviously, I'm French. So we're much more open-minded in terms of love and relationships," she said.

Whether or not a menage a troi ends up being the answer to all of Emily's problems, the show feels guaranteed to deliver the same frothy fun we enjoyed in Season 1. Emily in Paris returns for its second season on December 22, 2021. Season 1 is available for streaming now on Netflix. Watch the release date announcement and teaser trailer below.

