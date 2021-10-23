The fun, frilly, sexy, and silly comedy-drama Emily in Paris is back for an all-new season. After a super-successful Season 1, the bright and light drama is now getting a second season. The series comes from the creator of Sex and The City, Darren Star, and stars Lily Collins as the eponymous Emily Cooper. Collins is also a co-producer on the show.

The story follows Emily, an ambitious 20-something marketing executive from Chicago, who moves to Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company. Emily is sent to France with a new job opportunity and a goal to revamp their social strategy. Coming from a simple, mundane midwestern background, Emily experiences cultural clashes but also a lot of exciting adventures. With a new job and new people in a whole new world, Emily Cooper learns to navigate her career, friendship, and love life.

Since the streaming series first premiered in 2020, Emily in Paris has become a hot topic among fans, making it one of the most popular comedies on the service. So, it’s no surprise that it’s getting a renewal. Also, with Season 1 ending on an incomplete note, fans are seeking more of Emily Cooper and her new-fangled French life. Et Voila! Here are all the details about the upcoming second season of Emily in Paris.

How Many Episodes Are There in 'Emily in Paris' Season 2?

Image via Netflix

Unfortunately, there’s no official announcement on the number of episodes or any other episode details for Emily in Paris season 2. But we are hoping we’ll get some news soon, as the season premiere nears. What we can definitely share with you is the new set of directors who have joined the show. Katina Medina Mora (Selena) and Jennifer Arnold (Atypical) have reportedly joined the team of Emily in Paris season 2.

Knowing that Season 1 had 10 episodes, which is also standard practice for most Netflix Original shows, we can take an educated guess that Emily in Paris season 2 will follow the same format and have 10 episodes.

'Emily in Paris' Season 2 Trailer

On September 25, 2021, Netflix released the official trailer for Emily in Paris Season 2 and it looks chic, colorful, and an absolute treat for the eyes. In Netflix’s own words, “this holiday season just became trés chic, and we can see from the promo that they mean it. The clip shows Emily having a blast of a French vacation in Saint-Tropez. A quick glance at the luxury resorts, lavish parties, and stunning locales tells us that the upcoming second season of Emily in Paris is going to be a total joyride.

Image via Netflix

Netflix is all set to release Emily in Paris season 2 this holiday season. As per the latest news, the new season is scheduled to premiere on December 22, 2021, so that's your light Christmas binge sorted. Sounds like the perfect holiday gift from Netflix.

Who Is in 'Emily in Paris' Season 2 Cast?

Image via Netflix

The Netflix comedy-drama will see the return of all major cast members from Season 1 reprising their roles. Emily in Paris Season 2 will have Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, and Camille Razat in the lead roles, along with Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and Kate Walsh. Let’s take a quick look at all the important characters played by the above cast members in Emily in Paris season 2:

Emily Cooper (Collins) – a 20-something American girl from Chicago who moved to Paris, to work at a luxury marketing firm called Savoir. She is a marketing grad and uses her witty charm to revamp the agency’s social media management. Emily has no knowledge of French people or their culture, except for what she remembers from the movie Ratatouille.

Sylvie Grateux (Leroy-Beaulieu) - Sylvie runs Savoir, and is Emily’s boss. A tough boss and a Frenchwoman, Sylvie and Emily are constantly engaged in an ongoing cold war. The fact that her husband admires Emily only makes it worse.

Mindy Chen (Park) – Emily’s first and best friend in Paris. She is an aspiring pop singer but works as a nanny. She is fun, talented, humorous, and everything that Emily needs in a new city.

Image via Netflix

Gabriel (Bravo) – Gabriel is a chef and Emily’s neighbor who becomes her love interest. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is complex and they have their off-and-on moments, albeit with emotional consequences.

Camille (Razat) – Camille is Emily’s friend and Gabriel’s girlfriend, not necessarily in that order. Though Gabriel and Camille become distant, she remains close to Emily, more of which is yet to be discovered.

In addition, actor William Abadie, who plays Antoine Lambert, has been promoted to a series regular in the upcoming season of Emily in Paris, so we’ll be seeing more of him. Antoine owns a perfume company for which Emily does the marketing. He also seems to have an eye for Emily, though we'll just have to wait and see where that goes.

Who Are the New Characters in 'Emily in Paris' Season 2?

Image via Netflix

A new season means new stories and obviously, some new faces. Emily in Paris Season 2 will definitely see some fresh characters. Recent news updates report that Netflix confirmed Jeremy O. Harris and Lucien Laviscount joined the cast of the drama-comedy series in significant roles.

British actor Laviscount will play the role of Alfie – a charming but cynical Londoner who tends to get under Emily’s skin with his aversion to French culture. He wants to work to live and not the other way round, keeps to his simple pleasures, and doesn't bother to adapt to the “French way of life”.

Harris will be playing Gregory Elliott Dupree, an iconic fashion designer and former protégé of Pierre Cadault (Jean-Christophe Bouvet). Along with these two, we will also see Arnaud Binard as a guest star. Binard plays the character of Laurent G, an outgoing nightclub owner, whom Emily meets for work but learns there’s more to him than what she sees.

What Is 'Emily in Paris' Season 2’s Story?

Image via Netflix

Throughout season 1, Emily in Paris explores Emily Cooper’s experience with French culture and the Parisian life. Arriving in a posh but stiff-upper-lipped workplace, she is overwhelmed and struggles to navigate through the cultural differences. Along the way, she makes some good friends and explores an exciting love life.

Emily in Paris season 1 sees Emily finally getting close to her love interest, Gabriel. After he breaks up with his girlfriend, Camille, Gabriel and Emily finally get to spend the night together. However, he’s all set to leave Paris and start his own restaurant in Normandy. The season ends with a change in plans for Gabriel when he decides to stay back in Paris and continue working at his bistro. Emily is excited but Camille feels otherwise. The cliffhanger ending with Camille reaching out to Emily for a chat leaves a lot of possibilities.

It won’t be a surprise to the fans if the upcoming second season of Emily in Paris focuses on the love triangle between Emily, Camille, and Gabriel. There could be some tensions and strained energy among the three of them because of the new developments with Camille.

On the other side of the story, we are yet to properly explore Mindy and Sylvie. Season 1 barely scratched the surface of these two important female characters, who are also integral to Emily’s life. We don’t know yet what kind of woman Sylvie actually is, under her icy exterior. Season 2 could be a good place for her character to grow. Similarly, we could also see something more happening in Mindy’s love life and how her friendship grows with Emily after she moves into Emily’s apartment.

Coming back to Emily herself, apart from her new job and new life in Paris, we haven’t explored much about the girl from Chicago. Reportedly, there is a chance of some backstory on Emily, with flashbacks into her childhood so we can learn something more about her family.

All in all, it looks like along with a bright and cheery French vacation, Emily in Paris Season 2 will bring new energies to the characters, with lots of fun and exciting plotlines. So, prepare yourself for another lovely vacation to the City of Light.

