Emily in Paris is officially back with Netflix releasing the trailer for the second season ahead of the premiere on December 22. The hit series stars Lily Collins, who will return to the show in the titular role of Emily, accompanied by a returning cast of Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, and William Abadie. Making his entrance to the Emily in Paris world will be Lucien Laviscount who will portray a new love interest of Emily’s.

The first season of the series centered around the life of Emily, a young woman in her 20s living in Chicago, who makes a huge leap of faith move across the globe to Paris for an unforeseen, but life-changing career opportunity where she will work for a French marketing company. The young marketing executive has been brought on to give her insight as an American to help bolster the firm’s growth. As she begins to navigate her new life abroad, she attempts to learn and keep up with cultural shifts, forge new friendships, and delve into romantic relationships.

At the end of the first season, fans were left on a somewhat cliffhanger as Emily had just slept with her handsome neighbor, Gabriel. Gabriel was set to ship off for a new life in Normandy the following day, but as we see in the new trailer, he will be sticking around Paris after all. Emily must now untangle this complicated web and find out what (and who!) she really wants.

The trailer shows us the anxious Emily as she rushes around and refers to her life in Paris as “chaotic and dramatic and complicated” something brought on by both work issues and her ever-growing love life. We also see her boss, Sylvie (Leroy-Beaulieu) give her some advice saying, “You’ve got the rest of your life to be as dull as you wish, but while you’re here fall in love, make mistakes. If you’re gonna do Paris for one year, for God’s sake, do it right!”

The first season of the Darren Starr creation gained critical acclaim and was even nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award as well as garnered two Golden Globe nominations. Judging by the trailer, we can expect more outrageous outfits, fashion shows, and personal and romantic entanglements when Emily in Paris returns to Netflix on December 22. Check out the trailer below and see what else you can expect from the upcoming new season.

