It has been reported that Emily In Paris's recurring guest William Abadie, who played Antoine in Season 1 of the popular Netflix series, will be bumped up to a series regular in its upcoming Season 2. Adding to the exciting news, Lucien Laviscount will also be joining the cast during Season 2 as a new love interest to lead character Emily, played by Lily Collins.

Abadie was initially seen in Season 1 as Antoine Lambert, a charming owner of a fragrance company, a client of Emily’s, and an investor in Emily’s neighbor Gabriel’s restaurant. Moving into Season 2, Antoine will become more involved with Emily’s life as he and Gabriel clash over visions of the restaurant. Laviscount will star as sarcastic and charming cynic character Alfie, who was born and raised in London and refuses to speak French or become entangled in its culture. Throughout Season 2, Alfie will enjoy teasing Emily until their relationship evolves into something more; however, the two will begin to realize that they are quite dissimilar.

Emily In Paris is created, and executive produced by Darren Star and follows Collins as ambitious marketing executive Emily from Chicago. Emily ultimately lands her dream job in Paris after her company makes a large purchase of a French marketing company. Emily is tasked with reinventing the company’s social media strategy in Paris.

Her life takes unexpected twists and challenges in relationships, work, and friends that she must juggle day in and day out. The second season of the popular Netflix series is getting a whole new crew of directors, including Andrew Fleming and Peter Lauer, who are returning from Season 1, while new directors include Katina Medina Mora and Jennifer Arnold. Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns from Jax Media and Fleming will also join as executive producers alongside Star, and Collins will also be producing for the series.

Jeremy O. Harris and Arnaud Binot will also be guest-starring in Season 2, while Bruno Gouery, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, and Philippine Leroy Beaulieu are co-stars. Kate Walsh and Arnaud Viard will also join the recurring cast.

Though there is no official release date for Emily in Paris Season 2 yet, fans can check out the entirety of Season 1 on Netflix now!

