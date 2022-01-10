Netflix's hit series Emily in Paris, has just been renewed for seasons three and four at the streaming service. The show's second installment was released just last month before Christmas and debuted on the Global Netflix Top 10, which the first season also hit. Season one of Emily in Paris quickly became Netflix's most viewed comedy series in 2020, so it comes as no surprise that the show has been renewed for two more seasons.

The series follows Emily (Lily Collins), a marketing executive from Chicago, who lands her dream job in Paris. There she is tasked with revamping the social media presence of a luxury marketing company. The first season follows her life's initial upheaval as she tries to find her place in the city of love, and the second follows more of her adventures in Paris and the workplace. She's also fallen into a classic Darren Star love trangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend.

Star is known for creating bright, colorful television shows about the oppulence of life in a big city, and all of the love, heartbreak, and drama that that entails. He serves as the creator and showrunner for Emily in Paris, and his previous series include Melrose Place, Beverly Hills, 90210, Sex and The City, and Younger, which just ended it's 7 season run last year. Sex and The City was recently rebooted as And Just Like That, with Star credited as the creator.

Netflix has quite the reputation of creating shows and then cancelling them after only a season or two, so it's pretty telling of their faith in Emily in Paris as a profitable series to renew it past a third season, just weeks after the premiere of the show's second season. Alongside Collins the series stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Call My Agent!), Ashley Park (Tales of the City), Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery (Rose Island, A Bookshop in Paris), and Camille Razat (The 15:17 to Paris).

Recently, Star sat down with Collider to discuss working on Emily in Paris season two and the possibility of a third season.The showrunner is always thinking ahead and could have been hinting at this double season renewal ahead of time when he said he definitely has "ideas about season three, but in terms of many, many seasons, to me, with series, your characters become more complex, as you find new layers to (them) and you find new avenues of storytelling." Star also went on to discuss his gratitude for the ensemble of Emily in Paris and the depth of possibility when it comes to exploring these characters.

Emily in Paris is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media with executive producers Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, and Andrew Fleming. Collins is also a producer along with Raphaël Benoliel, Stephen Brown, Shihan Fey and Jake Fuller.

Seasons one and two of Emily in Paris are available now on Netflix.

