On December 21, 2022, Emily in Paris returned with Season 3 giving fans a front row seat to Emily Cooper’s (Lily Collins) chaotic life. Well, if you can handle more chaos in Paris, Netflix has released the blooper reel for the new season to start the new year right.

The new video opens with Lucas Bravo as Chef Gabriel flubbing his line before revealing others like Collins and Bruno Gouery hilariously making similar mistakes. Also early in the reel, a wayward pigeon, one that was prominent in Episode 3 of the season – "Coo D'état", terrifies Collins. Beyond missed lines, we see cast members like Ashley Park, tripping on set, and walking into doors. Forgotten characters names and exaggerated accents also make appearances in the blooper reel. An interesting highlight sees Camille Japy saying her French lines in English, before hilariously asking “Why am I speaking English?”

Kate Walsh, who plays Madeline in the series, also takes center stage in the second half of the video. The rest of the reel includes a string of bleeped out swear words, forgotten lines, and even Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu messing up a scene. The video, which is just under 3 minutes, perfectly encapsulates the fun and flirty vibe fans have come to love about the series.

Image via Netflix

The blooper reel also features Samuel Arnold who plays Julien, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Camille Razat as Camille, Jeremy O. Harris as Grégory Elliot Duprée, and Kevin Dias as Benoît. Other cast members for Season 3 include William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, Jean-Christophe Bouvet as Pierre Cadault, Jin Xuan Mao as Étienne, Melia Kreiling as Sofia, and Paul Forman as Nicolas de Léon.

The show which first debuted in 2020 follows its titular character as she moves from Chicago to Paris after a dream job opportunity falls in her lap. The series follows her as she adjusts to the new city and job without knowing the language or culture. Season 3 saw the character at romantic and professional crossroads having to choose between two men who seem perfect for her and two jobs which also seem perfect for her. Though her professional crisis gets solved mid-season, her romantic life – which often takes two steps forward, and three steps back – sees Emily stuck in the same place we saw her at the end of Season 2. This season ends with a cliffhanger that adds a new dynamic to Emily's romantic woes and also ensures viewers will turn up for the fourth season.

No word yet for when Season 4 of the show is set to arrive on Netflix, but we do know its coming. Back in January 2022, Netflix renewed Season 3 and 4 simultaneously, a testament to the success of the show. It will be interesting to see where Season 4 will take Emily and the viewers, particularly with this multi-layered love triangle which also involves Gabriel, Camille and Alfie – the only person in this complicated romantic dynamic who honestly deserves better.

Until we can return to Paris in Season 4, watch the blooper reel for Season 3 of Emily in Paris below: