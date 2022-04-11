Darren Star, creator of Netflix’s hit show Emily In Paris had exciting news for fans of the show at 2022’s PaleyFest. Star announced that Lucien Laviscount, who was introduced as a recurring character in the show’s second season, would be upped to a series regular for the third season. He also confirmed that Emily In Paris will begin production for its third season this summer.

Emily in Paris follows Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), an American marketing executive from Chicago who moves to Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company. She is tasked with revamping their social media strategy and bringing an American perspective to the French firm. Viewers follow Emily as she navigates the ups-and-downs of new adventures, work responsibilities, romances, and many, many, cultural faux-pas.

Despite mixed reviews, Emily in Paris has proved to be a popular addition to Netflix’s catalog. In January 2022, barely a month after the premiere of the second season, Netflix demonstrated its in confidence in the show by renewing it for two additional seasons.

Laviscount joined the series in the second season playing a British banker, Alfie, who also attends Emily’s French class. He eventually becomes a love interest for the titular character. Alfie was a welcome addition to the show and an immediate fan favorite, adding an extra layer of complication and comedic chaos to the show’s already existing romantic triangle. (Square?) News of the character’s promotion comes as a pleasant surprise, since the season ended with his character telling Emily that he was done with his work in Paris, and would be moving back to London. Laviscount will be joining Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie, who are already on board as main cast members.

Considering the fact the second season ended with Emily caught in several middles – with her career and her love life, news of the third season’s production start is certainly welcome. Additionally, it will be interesting to see where the upcoming season will take Laviscount’s Alfie, especially as the previous season ended with his character wanting to try long distance with Emily.

Star, who also serves as executive producer and writer on the show, has a long and storied legacy in television. He is widely known for creating several TV shows, many of which are considered iconic today. He notably created Sex and the City, And Just Like That…, Beverly Hills, 90210, Melrose Place, and Younger. Star serves as an executive producer alongside Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns and Andrew Fleming. Collins, who leads Emily in Paris’ ensemble, also works as a producer on the show alongside Raphaël Benoliel, Stephen Brown, Shihan Fey, and Jake Fuller.

No word yet on when the third season of Emily in Paris is set to premiere, but the first and second seasons are currently available for viewing on Netflix.

