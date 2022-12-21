Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 3 of Emily in Paris.

Well, nobody can say Netflix’s Emily in Paris is boring. Upon ending the second season with a major decision to make — work for Madeline (Kate Walsh) and go back to Chicago or work for Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) and stay in Paris — Emily (Lily Collins) made the most true-to-character decision of all: She didn’t. Emily stayed in both worlds until they both exploded before finally accepting her new life in Paris, sticking around to eventually end up back with Julien (Samuel Arnold) and Luc (Bruno Gouery) at Sylvie’s new marketing firm. From there, the firm struggled to find its footing as a new business, particularly because they lost Pierre Cadault (Jean-Christophe Bouvet) to a corporate monster that didn’t share the same values as our beloved Parisian bunch.

In the penultimate episode of the season, the major changes for everyone culminate in a few unexpected events. Emily and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) make things Instagram official after it bothers Emily that Alfie’s family doesn’t know about her. Camille (Camille Razat) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) are engaged, but Gabriel still doesn’t know Camille has been cheating on him with one of the women from the gallery. Gabriel and Antoine (William Abadie) come to a decision for Antoine to take a step back from the restaurant, becoming a silent partner and allowing Gabriel to change the name and make his long-envisioned dream finally come to life. Meanwhile, things are tense between Mindy’s boyfriend Nicolas (Paul Forman) and Emily after the Pierre Cadault disaster, who coerces Emily into leaving the party celebrating Mindy (Ashley Park) and her final night at the jazz club. Ultimately, there are a lot of open stories to explore in the final episode, which definitely feels different from the season finales we’ve watched before. (Probably because the series already had the green light for another season.) Let’s break down the finale of Emily in Paris Season 3.

The Marriage of Camille and Gabriel

Image via Netflix

As the episode begins, Emily heads to Gabriel’s newly-named and reopened restaurant, inspired by his grandmother who happens to be in town to help out. Gabriel invites her in, and Gigi takes an immediate liking to Emily, offering to be her grandmother in France if she’s missing her own. When Camille walks in, Gigi turns cold, clearly disapproving of her grandson’s choice of partner. In the kitchen, Camille invites Emily and Alfie to their engagement party at her parents’ château in Champagne on Saturday, once again reinforcing the awkwardness of the entire situation. Though, like always, Emily agrees to put the awkwardness aside and support her friends.

RELATED: 'Emily in Paris' Season 2 Recap: C'est La Vie

However, an awkward run-in with Camille and her lover Sofia (Melia Kreiling) having a lovers’ quarrel at a restaurant with Mindy leaves Emily unsure of what to do. When she saw Camille kissing Sofia on the rooftop, Emily decided to stay quiet and not get in the way of Camille and Gabriel’s relationship again. Mindy encouraged this decision. This time around, Mindy explains to Emily that the situation is different because they’re getting married, and she should not keep quiet anymore. Meanwhile, after spending time with Gabriel a few weeks prior and learning about his life-long dream to run a restaurant with a Michelin star, Emily mentions it at the office and discovers that Luc’s ex-girlfriend Marianne is actually an inspector with the power to do so. Unfortunately, she broke up with Luc because he was not discreet about it (the reason Julien knew to tell Emily in the first place), but the mention inspires him to reach out and arrange for her to attend the restaurant opening.

Image via Netflix

In Champagne, at the engagement party, Emily and Alfie arrive to a warm reception. Camille’s parents, particularly her mother, are thrilled that Emily is in a new relationship and Camille got the man she desired. Camille seems stricken by emotion and uncertainty, which is only made worse when Emily finally confronts her about the secret relationship. Camille, essentially, tells Emily to mind her own business and leaves to re-join the party. But, in a surprise twist, Gabriel and Camille spontaneously decide to get married at the party with their loved ones there. Except for Gabriel’s grandmother Gigi, of course, who is working at the kitchen and feeding inspector Marianne and Luc once more. Marianne is even more taken with the food, implying that a Michelin star is coming Gabriel’s way, which Luc quickly shares with Emily, and she does the same with Gabriel. Camille watches the two of them share this moment of complete happiness together from afar before silently leaving.

Later, in the chapel on the grounds, Gabriel makes his vow to Camille, but she stops short during her own. She finally addresses the elephant in the room, announcing to everyone that Emily and Gabriel have been in love with each other since the moment she arrived in Paris. Camille confesses that she manipulated Emily into forming a pact not to be with Gabriel, a pact that she never intended to keep because she wanted to be with Gabriel so badly. Camille’s mother tries to stop her, but Camille tells her she can no longer live vicariously through her before walking out and leaving everyone stunned. Unfortunately for Emily, Alfie is present and hears Camille’s spiel, and he finally comes to understand the situation. He ends things with Emily, telling her he is no one’s second choice, following Camille outside. She briefly tries to fight it, but she knows it is the truth, so she lets him go. In the aftermath, Emily is sitting outside the château trying to cope with everything that has just happened when Gabriel comes up to her. In this moment, it seems like they finally have their chance to be together and explore the magic they have always felt between them. But, in true Emily in Paris fashion, there’s another bombshell to drop. Gabriel’s sudden interest in marriage, starting his own restaurant with his vision in mind, and having kids is because Camille is pregnant. Will these two ever catch a break?

Julien’s Done with Emily’s Interference

Image via Netflix

Since the beginning of the series, Julien has struggled with Emily’s over-the-top way of doing things at work. As the person in the position most closely related to her own, Julien has suffered due to Emily’s constantly taking over presentations to pitch her unexpected and unplanned ideas to the clients, leaving Julien overshadowed on several occasions despite his seniority in the firm and the business. As of the finale, he has officially had enough. He had asked Sylvie to do something about it already, but she failed to take his worries seriously. When Emily does it yet again, Julien has a small outburst during the meeting, leading to Sylvie finally acknowledging his feelings about the situation and Emily seeing the error of her ways. Too little, too late, it appears, as Julien seemingly reaches out to one of the headhunters he mentioned to Sylvie earlier that are constantly after his skills. Could Emily hogging the spotlight officially break up this marketing foursome?

Mindy’s Torn Between Two Men

Image via Netflix

When Alfie informs Mindy of what Nicolas did to Emily at her party the other night, she becomes furious with her current lover. She leaves Gabriel’s opening to go confront Nicolas, but not before giving Emily a hug and telling her she would set things right. With Nicolas, Mindy demands that he better himself and change his attitude toward Emily because he isn’t allowed to treat her best friend and family this way. Nicolas explains that it’s difficult for him to be around Emily after what she did with Pierre, but Mindy isn’t having it. She gives him an ultimatum to come with her to the engagement party and apologize to Emily or they’re done.

On the day of the party, Mindy is late to Champagne because she’s still at the apartment waiting for Nicolas. When she’s already hours later, she sends him a text that she understands he made his decision, but a knock at the door gives her hope. Unfortunately and fortunately, it is her former boyfriend Benoît, who has come with major news for Mindy and her former band. Earlier in the season, Benoît refused to let them sell their song for an ad, causing strife between himself and Mindy. Now, he reveals it was actually because he had submitted it for consideration to Eurovision, and they have officially been accepted. Mindy’s job at the jazz club may be over, but it looks like her career could potentially be about to take off.

After receiving this great news, Nicolas reaches out and tells Mindy he’s ready to make things right. She explains that it’s already too late for them to attend the party in Champagne, but Nicolas offers a different mode of transportation that can reduce the travel time: His helicopter. While Mindy leaves with Nicolas in the end, Benoît‘s reappearance seemingly teases a potential reconnection for the former lovers, as their worlds are pushed back together once more.

Sylvie’s New (Old) Direction

Image via Netflix

Since their business trip to Antoine’s château, Sylvie and her husband Laurent (Arnaud Binard) have been slowly rekindling their relationship. They’ve never had issues in the bedroom, but the rest of the relationship has tested them and strained things. After Laurent showed up on their anniversary to accompany Sylvie to the opera, things now seem good. Still, the issue of Laurent’s distaste for the city (as we learned in the second season) gets in the way of them fully being together. That said, a major change is coming. Laurent reveals to Sylvie that he will be opening a Laurent G club in Paris, a partner to his club in St. Tropez, and has a very wealthy investor in the mix. Meaning, Laurent will be in the city to give their marriage a real shot after decades of only being married on paper. This thrills Sylvie, but it quickly fades when she learns who the investor is: Nicolas’ father, head of JVMA, Louis de Leon. Earlier in the season, Sylvie meets with Louis and their terrible history is teased, but we have yet to learn the extent of how awful this history is. Will this threaten her marriage?

So much is up in the air for Emily and company when Emily in Paris returns. Where do they go from here? Can they ever get a moment to breathe and enjoy their lives? Some of the twists are exciting, while others seem downright dreadful. But, there’s one thing we can hope for: Après la pluie, le beau temps.

Every episode of Emily in Paris is now streaming on Netflix.