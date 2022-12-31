Whether or not you loved the new season of 'Emily in Paris,' here are some beautiful places from the show you should consider visiting.

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 3 of Emily in Paris.

Whether you enjoyed Emily in Paris or loathed it, you can't deny that it fulfilled a need for those who want to go to France without leaving the comfort of their sofa. The gorgeous and stunning settings in and around Paris were a big draw for the show's many Francophile fans. The series presents the City of Love in a romanticized and clichéd fashion that frequent visitors would recognize as typical.

Although the show is enjoyable, it serves no purpose beyond that. Emily Cooper (Lilly Collins) is an American woman on a business trip to Paris who falls in love, discovers a new passion, and rediscovers who she is while living in the City of Light.

RELATED: 'Emily In Paris' & 7 Other Critically-Panned Shows That Are Fan Favorites

Although the plot might work with a checkbook that won't balance, the show more than makes up for it by highlighting France's most notable geographical features. Listed below are all the locations used during the filming of Emily in Paris:

1. Le Jules Verne

Image via Netflix

Le Jules Verne is pivotal to the plot because of an argument between Emily's bosses. Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), Madeline (Kate Walsh), and Emily got into a heated argument at the Eiffel Tower restaurant, Le Jules Verne.

The battles of Bosses might have distracted people from dining at this mind-boggling place, but diners have an astonishing view of Paris via big window panes. Sign up again to watch the episode and make certain that you look at the view of the posh restaurant once more. The Jules Verne is positioned 125 meters above ground, hence the mind-boggling view of Paris.

2. Parc des Buttes-Chaumont

Image via Netflix

Emily in Paris viewers will be treated to a breathtaking panorama of Paris, courtesy of the huge green space known as Parc des Buttes-Chaumont. This place has unique appeal due to its suspended bridge, which tugs at the heartstrings of those who watch the show for its breathtaking portrayal of Paris. At the same time, the waterfall and caverns contribute to the sense that one is in a warm and welcoming environment. The eye-popping view is enhanced by the picnic Emily and Alfie (Lucian Laviscount) have, making our hearts feel warm and fuzzy.

Although this scene depicts the relationship between the two love partners of the show, the scenery is also important. Watch that sequence again if you were so focused on the chemistry between Emily and Alfie that you missed the rest of the scene.

3. Place Juliette Gréco

Image via Netflix

Place Juliette Gréco is connected to the Saint Germain Church with an adjoining border. Construction of the Saint Germain Church began when the Catholic faith was only taking root. When the lights are switched on inside, it is stunning, even though it requires repair. Just outside the church, Place Juliette Gréco is where a wide variety of concerts are available, some of which are free and others need tickets.

In one of the episodes, we saw Mindy (Ashley Park) attending a performance in Place Juliette Gréco with her boyfriend and bandmate. From this location, there is a view of the outside of the old Saint-Germain-des-Prés monastery.

4. Place de Valois

Image via Netflix

After much contemplation, Emily decides on option (a), packing up her life in Chicago and moving to Paris permanently. Those who are Emily in Paris fans and happen to be in Paris should definitely visit Place de Valois. Emily and Sylvie indeed have many arguments here, but Palace de Valois' architecture is so characteristic that it's still worth seeing.

The place where Emily worked was a prestigious public relations and marketing agency on the Place de Valois, close to the Palais Royal in Paris. The courtyard has a charming café with delicious food and refreshing beverages. Immediately after capturing photographs of Sylvie's patio in her 1st arrondissement building, marketing agency Agence Grateau started distributing them citywide.

5. Jardin du Palais-Royal

Image via Netflix

This garden connects to the nearby Place de Valois, where Emily works. In the first season, she meets Mindy on a bench next to a fountain with some sort of French inscription. As the show develops, the two young women get close to one another and spend a lot of time together, and we see them becoming besties.

In front of "Les Deux Plateaux," also called "Buren's Columns," Emily and Mindy strike a cute pose for a picture to post on their Instagram accounts. Emily tries to reserve a table at the Michelin-starred Le Grand Véfour many times but is always unsuccessful. You'll find the restaurant to the north of the Jardin du Palais Royal.

6. Sacre-Coeur Basilica

Image via Netflix

As we saw how Mindy and Emily meet at Jardin du Palais Royal and become best friends, we see them, later on, roaming around the streets of Paris to capture Instagram-worthy pictures as any Gen Z-er would. As theystrolled through the romantic streets of Paris, they got mesmerized by the astonishing Sacré-Coeur in Montmartre, where many balloons are present. This place is captivating; hence no one can stop them from taking ootd pictures.

The peak Sacré-Coeur of Montmartre in Paris is home to a stunning church. Ascending to the peak of Montmartre, one may take in some of the city's most breathtaking panoramas. Rather than just another tourist trap like the rest of Montmartre, it serves as a genuine representation of the city of Paris.

7. Palais Garnier

Image via Netflix

On the occasion of their wedding anniversary, Sylvie treats her husband to a night at the Palais Garnier to see a spectacular play. You will surely be mesmerized if you find pictures of the grand staircase and the Paris opera house entrance.

The theatre's interior is just as extravagant as its appearance, with a lake running underneath it. It is more about the ingenuity with which architects dealt with difficulties.

8. Rue Lucien Sampaix

Image via Netflix

Francophiles will recognize Alfie's apartment on Rue Lucien Sampaix in Episode 5 of the season. Starting at the Boulevard de Magenta, you may take a route that is the epitome of understated beauty to the northeast. Four-story homes with balconies stretch into a winding inlet that links to the Canal Saint-Martin to the east, making this area famous.

9. The Open Air Pool

Image via Netflix

Most of Episode 5 of Season 3 takes place in the rooftop pool of the Hotel Molitor in Paris. Before asking for complimentary samples of Soleil de Paris, Emily and Mindy take some time to relax by the pool at the restaurant. A bit later, Emily asks the DJ to play Mindy's song for the audience during her presentation to Nicolas.

Hotel 16 is a hidden gem in the hip 16th arrondissement of Paris. You may swim in either the indoor pool (built in the 1930s) or the outdoor pool (heated all year). Guests can also take advantage of the rooftop terrace's bar and light food offerings.

10. The Eiffel Tower

Image via Netflix

As Emily's dream begins, it is atop the Eiffel Tower. The metal tower is a popular Paris sight; however, it is seldom used in filming. It has played a supporting role up to this point. The most recognizable structure in France may be seen on Avenue du Champ de Mars. Many outdoor sequences have been filmed there.

Absolutely everyone, even those who haven't seen every episode of Emily in Paris, is blown away by the show's breathtaking locations. It's a wonderful homage to a beautiful city, and it's jam-packed with everything from must-see landmarks to secret eateries. Things of this kind may be found in a French tourism brochure. While in France, check out some of the following locations made famous by the TV show Emily in Paris to experience some of your favorite scenes.