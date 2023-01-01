Following Emily in Paris Season 3. the cast got together to react to key moments from the season finale in a new video. Cast members, including Lily Collins (Emily) and Ashley Park (Mindy), shared their thoughts about all the big moments, including the surprise wedding and aftermath of Camille’s decision to walk away.

In a ten-minute video posted to Netflix’s official Youtube channel, the cast of Emily in Paris reacted to the finale’s big moments, sharing their shock at the events of the impromptu wedding. “Oh gosh. I don’t think I can watch it twice. It’s too intense,” Lucas Bravo (Gabriel) said as both he and fellow cast mate Camille Razat watched with sucked-in breaths as her character (Camille) interrupts the priest at their wedding. “She says it in English as well, so we can all hear it,” Lucien Laviscount, who plays Emily’s love interest Alfie, agreed. After watching Gabriel thank Emily for helping him gain a possible Michelin star for his restaurant, Camille makes up her mind that the pair still love each other. Despite agreeing to wed Gabriel at the party, she decides to break up with him mid-ceremony, professing she cannot marry someone who is in love with another. “You nailed this,” Bravo said of Razat’s performance, with Collins also praising the scene. “Cami’s performance was so honest.”

In the video, Razat explains how she was able to pull off such an emotionally-intense scene. “It was so cold. It helped me to be like in this condition and so exhausted my feelings get out very easily. And being with Lucas was like the best thing because we were connected,” Razat said. She then went on to further explain how she focused on just herself and Bravo. “Nobody else was existing when I was speaking to him. I was like, Lucas, Gabriel, I need to tell you. It’s like I’m telling Lucas we cannot be friends anymore, and that broke my heart for real.” Bravo recalled the filming of the scene was a powerful experience. “For some reason that night everybody was so silent and focused and something happened in that church that was pretty magical.”

Image via Netflix

Whilst Camille leaving Gabriel garnered a large reaction from the cast, the events following the scene stirred up further shocked excitement. “Everything’s out in the open,” Park (Mindy) says, looking almost as devastated as Laviscount when Alfie tells Emily to pursue Gabriel. Whilst Laviscount revealed he doesn’t “think Alfie’s done with Paris,” Razat believes Emily and Gabriel are “meant to be together.” The cast revealed they all agree that Gabriel needs to get his act together and decide once and for all if the life he’s always wanted (a Michelin-star restaurant, kids, and loving wife) will involve Emily, particularly after he reveals Camille is pregnant. They also are excited for what is to come, particularly since Gabriel “doesn’t know about Sofia! [Melia Krieling]”

Emily in Paris centers on young American Emily Cooper who moves to France after being hired by a Parisian marketing firm. The series premiered on Netflix in December 2020, with the third season streaming on December 22, 2022. Also starring Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau and Samuel Arnold as Julien, the series was created by Darren Star.

Emily in Paris is currently streaming on Netflix. Check out the full cast reaction video below: